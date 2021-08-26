Matthew Taylor Coleman left everyone around him shocked and confused after it emerged that he had killed his two children over the notorious QAnon conspiracy theory. His wife Abby Coleman, who was devastated at the deaths of their children- Kaleo, two, and Roxy, 10 months, now wants to meet her husband and get some answers.

Matthew Coleman, a 40-year-old surfing instructor who lived with his family in Santa Barbara, abruptly put his children into his van on August 7 and drove away. His wife, who was packing for a camping trip at the time, was left wondering what had happened.

The concerned mother called the police, but told them that she did not believe that the children were in any danger. She clarified that there had not been any argument or marital strife between her and her husband and said he would eventually return home with Kaleo and Roxy.

Contrary to her beliefs, Coleman drove the children into Mexico, took them to a ranch after two days, where he killed them with a spearfishing gun, and returned to his hotel after a few hours. The bodies of the children were found by a farmer, and Coleman was arrested when he attempted to cross the border back into the United States.

According to charging documents, Coleman told police he was motivated by the QAnon, a disproven far-right conspiracy theory alleging that a cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles operate a global child sex trafficking ring and conspired against former President Donald Trump during his term in office. He said that he was "enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs" revealing that his wife possessed "serpent DNA" and had passed it on to his children.

The accused believed that his kids needed to be killed to save the world, otherwise they were going to grow into monsters.

A family friend told People magazine that "Abby is devastated" by the crime that has destroyed her life. "She is confused, stunned and just destroyed inside. She never had any idea he thought all these things. She thinks he just snapped. Something must have happened in his brain," the friend said.

With her children dead and her husband in prison, Abby has several questions about the sudden storm in her life. Her friend said, "She hopes to be able to ask him for answers face to face someday. But for now, she's just grieving. We all are. It's an absolute nightmare."