On 9 October 2025, both Hamas and Israel agreed to the first phase of the Gaza peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. The deal, confirmed after indirect talks in Egypt, marked the first real breakthrough in two years of devastating conflict in Gaza. Trump announced the agreement on his Truth Social account, calling it a 'GREAT Day' for peace.

Families of Israeli hostages and Palestinians across Gaza welcomed the news with cautious optimism. After years of relentless fighting and loss, both sides appeared ready to test a fragile path toward peace. Yet many questions remain over how the plan will unfold — and whether it can hold.

Gaza Peace Plan Brings 'GREAT Day'

According to The Associated Press, the first phase of the Gaza peace plan became official on 8 October 2025, with implementation scheduled to begin the following day at noon local time. Trump declared that both sides had 'signed off' on the initial stage, which involves the release of hostages and partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

'This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America', said Trump via his official Truth Social announcement.

He praised Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for mediating the deal, calling it the first major step toward what he described as a 'Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace'. It also marks the first successful US-brokered agreement since the war began in 2023, following several failed ceasefire attempts.

What's Included in the Gaza Peace Plan

The first phase of Trump's 20-point peace plan includes a full ceasefire and a series of humanitarian and security measures. Hamas will release 20 living Israeli hostages within 72 hours, while the remains of those killed will also be returned.

In exchange, Israel will release between 1,700 and 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli forces are expected to pull back from much of Gaza, though reports indicate that control over parts of the territory will remain under Israeli oversight for now.

A large-scale humanitarian effort will follow, aiming to provide food, water, and medical supplies to Gaza's residents. Trump's plan also outlines eventual demilitarisation of Hamas and the introduction of an international stabilisation force. Later phases will focus on reconstruction and governance, but no specific timeline has been confirmed.

Brief History of the Israel-Hamas 2-Year-Old War

The conflict began on 7 October 2023 when Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel's military response was swift and overwhelming. Air strikes, ground assaults, and a blockade devastated much of Gaza.

According to Gaza's health ministry, more than 67,000 Palestinians have died since the conflict began, most of them civilians, as reported by BBC. Entire neighbourhoods were destroyed, and UN agencies warned of a growing famine. The war also drew in regional actors, sparking clashes in Lebanon, Syria, and the Red Sea.

Will the Gaza Peace Plan Finally End the War?

Experts remain divided. Some view the agreement as the most promising step toward peace since 2023, while others warn it might only pause the violence.

International analysts describe it as a first step rather than a final solution. Questions remain about Hamas' disarmament, Israel's long-term presence in Gaza, and who will govern the region once fighting stops.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces strong domestic pressure to end the war while maintaining security. Hamas, under external influence from Qatar and Egypt, agreed to the plan after seeing the conflict turn against its own people.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the plan a 'momentous opportunity for peace' but warned that success depends on courage and accountability from both sides.

Hope or Band-Aid Solution for the War?

The agreement offers a brief window of relief after two years of bloodshed. Yet the hardest challenges — disarmament, reconstruction, and political settlement — remain unsolved.

Trump and Netanyahu hailed the peace plan as historic, while Hamas said it could end the war and rebuild Gaza. Whether this becomes a lasting peace or another short truce depends on the actions of both sides and continued international pressure in the weeks ahead.