Rafael Nadal will certainly add another Grand Slam title to his collection before he calls time on his career in potentially another two years, according to former world No.2 Alex Corretja.

Nadal is currently ranked no.3 in the world and is the favourite going into the French Open later this month. The Spaniard started his clay court season with a quarterfinal loss at the Monte Carlo Masters, he then lost again in the last eight at the Madrid Masters.

The 20-time men's singles Grand Slam winner, however, sandwiched that loss in Madrid with title wins at the Barcelona Open – his 14th title in the Catalan capital – and a 10th title at the Italian Open. Nadal overcame world no.1 Novak Djokovic in the final in Rome, making it the perfect preparation for his attempt at the title in Roland Garros.

Nadal is currently tied with Roger Federer on 20 men's singles Grand Slam titles and there is a strong feeling that the Spanish superstar will overtake the legendary Swiss ace in Paris this year. If not in 2021, Corretja is certain that it will happen before clay court master retires from the game.

"Keep in mind that Rafael Nadal has at least two more years left and he will take advantage of them to try to add a Grand Slam," Corretja said, as quoted on Tennis World USA. "I see him qualified for it."

Corretja also weighed in on the debate surrounding the ATP Next Gen, who have impressed in 2021. The younger generation of players like Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev among others are trying to break the stranglehold The Big Three – Federer, Nadal and Djokovic – have had over the game for the last decade and a half.

Tsitsipas won the Monte Carlo Masters earlier in the year, while Zverev triumphed in Madrid. Corretja believes the younger generation is getting closer and that they are only losing to the likes of Nadal and Djokovic because of their lack of experience rather than talent or power.

"The average level has risen a lot and those of the Next Gen have more experience and are 10 years younger," Corretja added. "Although they lose due to lack of experience, but not due to lack of physique or power, they are getting closer and closer."