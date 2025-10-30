The Prince and Princess of Wales have secured a legal victory in France after a court found that the French magazine Paris Match published long-lens paparazzi photographs of them and their children during a private holiday in the Alps in April 2025, unlawfully infringing on their right to a private family life.

The ruling comes decades after a landmark 2012 case in which topless photographs of the then-Duchess of Cambridge were published by the magazine Closer, prompting a criminal complaint and civil action. That incident heightened William's longstanding determination to safeguard his family's privacy, in light of the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

On 30 October 2025, the Nanterre Judicial Court published a notice of its decision, confirming that Paris Match had infringed the respect due to the private life and image rights of William, Catherine and their three children. William and Catherine opted for publication of the judicial notice rather than financial compensation, underlining their focus on principle and privacy rather than a payout.

A statement issued by Kensington Palace emphasised: 'Their Royal Highnesses the Prince and Princess of Wales remain committed to protecting their private family time and ensuring that their children can grow up without undue scrutiny and interference'. The couple said they would not hesitate to take further action if necessary.

Although William and Catherine carry out public duties and represent the monarchy, they have long maintained that their private life — especially family time in less visible settings — deserves respect and legal protection. This case reinforces that principle and raises broader issues about the boundaries between a public role and private life in an era of constant media intrusion.

It also sends a message to international publishers that privacy rights can be enforced across borders. The fact that no significant compensation was sought signals the couple's aim to set precedent and to deter future invasions of privacy rather than simply seeking financial redress.

The 2012 topless photograph case remains a reference point for their privacy campaign. In that instance, the French courts awarded William and Catherine damages following Closer magazine's publication of images of Catherine sunbathing topless at the French estate of Lord Snowdon.

The new case reflects a continuation of that strategy. William has described media intrusion as reminiscent of the circumstances that surrounded his mother's death, and has frequently clashed with tabloids and paparazzi over aggressive tactics.

The Paris Match ruling may prompt media outlets globally to reassess how they cover royals and their families, especially in private settings. It may also stimulate further legal action by the royal couple if and when new intrusions occur. For their part, William and Catherine will now continue to balance their high-profile public roles with a clear objective — to provide a protected and secure environment for their children, away from relentless media attention.