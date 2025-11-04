The Los Angeles Lakers' growing list of injuries has deepened as Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves were ruled out of Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. A lower left-leg contusion sidelines Dončić, while Reaves is nursing right groin soreness.

Both featured heavily in the Lakers' 130-120 victory over the Miami Heat the night before, and the team's medical staff opted to rest them for recovery. The decision then leaves Los Angeles short-handed for the second half of its back-to-back schedule.

Star Duo Ruled Out Ahead of Portland Clash

According to Reuters, Dončić recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over Miami before experiencing renewed discomfort in his leg. This marks his fourth missed game of the season after earlier setbacks with a finger sprain and leg contusions. Reaves, who contributed 26 points and 11 assists against the Heat, has been one of the Lakers' most reliable guards but will now undergo treatment to avoid aggravating the injury.

Head coach JJ Redick has faced several early challenges in managing the team's rotations. The Lakers have played multiple back-to-back sets this month, and fatigue has become a growing concern among key contributors. And with two of the club's top performers unavailable, Redick must now rely on bench options and younger players to fill the void against Portland.

Depth Concerns Intensify as Frontcourt Battles Injuries

The Lakers' depth issues extend beyond their backcourt. Centre DeAndre Ayton remains questionable due to back spasms that kept him out of Sunday's game. Forward Maxi Kleber also has yet to make his season debut as he continues to recover from an abdominal strain that has required a cautious rehabilitation schedule. NBA.com notes that both players will be re-evaluated before the team's next contest, though neither is expected to return immediately.

The string of injuries has forced the Lakers to adjust both tactics and tempo. The team is expected to increase ball-handling duties for its remaining guards and utilise more small-ball line-ups to offset the absences in the paint.

Furthermore, Redick told reporters after Sunday's win that maintaining focus and communication is essential while key players recover. The coach added that the group must find ways to sustain defensive pressure despite limited personnel.

The organisation has not yet released specific return dates for Dončić or Reaves. Still, early indications suggest that Dončić will be evaluated daily, while Reaves' status will depend on how his groin responds to rest and therapy. Ayton's condition is also being managed cautiously, and Kleber will not be rushed back until fully cleared.

The injury challenges come at a crucial stage of the season. The Lakers have opened the campaign with strong offensive performances but remain inconsistent defensively. Losing two high-impact players at once disrupts both rhythm and chemistry. Team officials remain optimistic that short-term absences will prevent long-term setbacks, though the pressure is on to maintain momentum in a competitive Western Conference.

In response to the headline, the Lakers have confirmed that Dončić and Reaves are officially out for the Portland game. It's also worth noting that their injuries are short-term but significant enough to alter the team's immediate outlook. Ayton and Kleber's uncertain status also adds to the roster strain, leaving the Lakers in a delicate position as they navigate another demanding week on the schedule.