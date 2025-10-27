New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo has suffered a major setback after dislocating his right ankle during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury occurred in the second quarter when he landed awkwardly while reaching for a pass from quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Medical staff immediately ran onto the field as Skattebo clutched his ankle in pain. He was fitted with an air cast before being carted off the field, raising his arm to acknowledge the crowd's applause. The atmosphere inside Lincoln Financial Field shifted quickly as both teams gathered around in concern. According to Reuters, he was taken to a local hospital shortly after the incident and underwent surgery later that evening.

Before the injury, Skattebo had already made a substantial impact. He scored an 18-yard touchdown reception that tied the game at 7-7 and gave the Giants early momentum. His consistency this season has also made him one of the team's most dependable offensive players.

Giants Confirm Surgery Following Serious Ankle Injury

The Giants later confirmed that Skattebo sustained a dislocated right ankle and required immediate surgical intervention. Although the team has not released a specific timetable for recovery, several reports, including CBS Sports and The New York Post, indicate that the injury will likely sideline him for the rest of the 2025 season.

A dislocated ankle is widely regarded as one of the more severe lower-limb injuries for professional athletes. The healing process requires a combination of rest, physiotherapy, and progressive strength training. As a result, recovery can take several months, depending on the extent of tissue and ligament damage.

How Long the Giants' Running Back Could Be Out

Medical experts note that athletes recovering from a dislocated ankle often spend many months in rehabilitation before returning to full fitness. Reports from the New York Post describe Skattebo's condition as 'effectively season-ending,' and the Giants have not offered any indication of a potential comeback this year.

Given the timing of the injury and the Giants' 2-6 record, team insiders expect the organisation to prioritise a careful recovery process. In the meantime, Skattebo will remain with the medical team to begin early rehabilitation once doctors allow limited movement. His focus will be on regaining mobility and strength before joining the 2026 off-season training programme.

Impact on the Giants' Offence

Skattebo's absence is a major loss for the Giants' offensive unit. Since stepping into the starting role in Week 2, he has recorded 401 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with 177 receiving yards and another score. His balanced skill set gave the Giants a reliable ground option and an additional passing threat.

As a result of the injury, Tyrone Tracy Jr. is expected to take over as the lead back, while Devin Singletary will provide rotational depth. The Giants may also consider signing an experienced running back to stabilise their backfield. Meanwhile, quarterback Jaxson Dart will need to shoulder more responsibility as the team adjusts its offensive rhythm.

Focus on Recovery and Long-Term Outlook

Head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism about Skattebo's recovery, praising his resilience and leadership. He said the organisation's priority is ensuring that the rookie heals properly before returning to action. In addition, team insiders noted that Skattebo's attitude has remained positive, and he has received strong support from coaches and teammates alike.

Although the injury brings his promising rookie season to an early close, Skattebo's performances have already left a strong impression on the Giants. His combination of talent, determination, and work ethic positions him as a central figure in the team's plans. For now, the focus is on recovery, intending to return stronger for the 2026 campaign.