After several reports that suggest Prince William was wary of Meghan Markle even before she became his sister-in-law, a body language expert has claimed that his gestures at her and Harry's royal wedding also proved he was "nervous" about their union.

Body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas studied footage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding from April 2018, and claimed that the groom's elder brother Prince William showed hidden signals of "panic" during the occasion. In a video titled "3 hidden panic signals that William displayed at Harry's wedding," Rosas noted that the best man looked "much more nervous" than the groom on the big day.

"It's normal for anyone to get nervous on their wedding day, and I am sure Harry was no different. But you will be surprised how was William the one who showed actual panic signals and could not hide them," Rosas said in the video on his YouTube channel "The Body Language Guy."

According to the expert, the first time William expressed his anxiety was when he accompanied his brother into the church and clenched and unclenched his right fist multiple times. Rosas explained, "William was stretching his fingers and releasing them. Basically, tensing any muscle and then releasing them helps relax the body. And I think that's exactly what he was doing here."

Rosas spotted the second signal when William and Harry were sitting next to each other at the cathedral at St. George's Chapel waiting for the bride to walk down the aisle. "We saw a totally different William when he was looking away from Harry. You can clearly see that William is clenching his jaw. It is easy to see the muscles tense, and how he presses and releases them. It's the same pressing and release of the hands before entering the cathedral," he explained.

The third alleged signal was when William glanced in the direction of his brother, but without moving his head and while pursing his lips. According to Rosas, "usually when you are relaxed, you have no problem moving your head and your eyes at the same time."

"But when you use just your eyes to look to one side, it can be a very subtle signal of nervousness, or being uncomfortable or trying not to draw much attention towards you," he added.

Rosas clarified that a number of other factors also must be considered while studying body language to get a full picture. He stressed, "The richness of body language lies in the possibility of comparing body, voice, facial and even dress code signals to have a better profile of what's going on with the person."