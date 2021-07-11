Novak Djokovic is gunning for a sixth Wimbledon title on Sunday, but more importantly, he also stands a chance to equal Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's joint record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles each. His opponent in the 2021 final, Matteo Berrettini, is also determined to win his first men's singles Grand Slam title.

All eyes will be on Centre Court this afternoon at 14:00 BST as the Serbian world number one faces off against the Italian pretender to the throne.

25-year-old Berrettini is seeded seventh, and is appearing in his first ever Grand Slam final. He has the advantage of age against the 34-year-old Serb, but Djokovic has the experience. The Italian will do his best to stop Djokovic from winning three Wimbledon titles back-to-back, and the defending champion knows he needs to bring his A-game.

"He's in great form. He's serving big, playing big. So it's going to be a very tough match I think for both of us. But I'm looking forward to a great battle," said Djokovic as quoted by BBC Sport.

The Serb is also aiming for a Golden Slam, after having already won this year's Grand Slams in Australia and France. The Wimbledon finalists faced each other at the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, with the eventual champion winning after four sets.

Djokovic knows that Berrettini is the underdog in the final, and he will be expecting the crowd to express support for the Italian. However, some English fans will likely hold back, owing to the fact that England will be facing Italy in the Euro 2020 final later in the day.

It is a special Sunday in Italy, with the country hoping to celebrate double victories in tennis and in football. "My first final in Wimbledon, it's just crazy to think about it. I think I never dreamed about this because it was too much for a dream."

"Obviously for Italian people in general, it's going to be tough Sunday. But I think we deserve it," said Berrettini, noting that tennis is quickly becoming one of the most popular sports in his country.

Either way, it will be a very meaningful victory for either player.