Even though "Game of Thrones" ended months ago fans are still desperate for the release of George R.R. Martin's final book in the series "The Winds of Winter." Over the years, several theories and updates have emerged revealing new timetable, but nothing definitive has occurred. This has left fans flustered and agitated.

Nevertheless, here is a new update on the release date of the sixth book of "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. According to TMZ, the celebrated author and creator of the "Game of Thrones" books and television series has finally opened up about finishing the final two books including "The Winds of Winter".

Martin, who is a huge fan of New York football teams Jets and Giants, revealed that he will finish the sixth book in the series before his favourite team wins the Super Bowl, the National Football League championship.

When TMZ Sports asked what's going to happen first, will the New York football team win Super Bowl or he will finish the saga?

"I think I am going to finish the saga first," the author reportedly said. This is certainly good news for fans to stay hopeful of the release of the new book. However, there is no definitive release date yet and there is no way to say when the Giants will win the league.

The book was announced in 2011 and Martin teased that it will take the readers farther north than any of the previous books. Meanwhile, fans are curious to find out how it concludes for their fan-favourite characters in the book. Will the mother of dragons and Ser Jaime Lannister meet the same fatal fate in the end? Martin believes that the last two books will present hefty content with 3000 manuscript pages to the fans.

The television adaptation of the epic saga has been deemed as the real cause of delay in his writing by Martin. Earlier, in an interview with Guardian, he revealed that the "stress was enormous."

"There were a couple of years where, if I could have finished the book, I could have stayed ahead of the show for another couple of years, and the stress was enormous," he says. "I don't think it was very good for me, because the very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down," he said.

Some previous speculations suggested that "The Winds of Winter" will be out in 2020. As we are nearing the new year faster, it remains to be seen if fans will be rewarded for their patience and see the release of another "Song of Ice and Fire" book.