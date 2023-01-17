Orlando City FC star Facundo Torres has expressed his desire to play in Europe amid Arsenal's interest in the Uruguayan forward. The Premier League leaders are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements and have made contact with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit over a move for the winger.

Mikel Arteta is short of numbers in attack after losing Gabriel Jesus to a long-term knee injury during the 2022 World Cup. Eddie Nketiah is the only recognised number nine in the first-team squad at the moment going into the crucial part of the domestic campaign.

Arsenal were pursuing a move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who was the club's top priority this January transfer window. The North London club had submitted a third bid worth €70 million plus a further €25 million in add-ons.

The Gunners were hopeful of reaching an agreement, but a late hijack from Chelsea with a €100 million bid saw the winger join the Blues. It came as a devastating blow to Arsenal, who will now have to look at alternative options, and among them is Torres.

The Uruguay international has been on Arsenal's radar following a string of impressive performances for Orlando City last season. The 22-year-old scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 40 games in all competitions, which has alerted a number of clubs across Europe.

The Gunners made contact with Orlando City prior to the World Cup, but are yet to make a concrete offer for the Uruguayan. He said: "Orlando confirmed to me that there was contact with Arsenal, but then I left for the World Cup... we will see now how it goes."

"I would love to play in Europe. It's a dream I've had since I was a kid," the MLS winger added.

After losing out on Mudryk, Arsenal is looking at various alternatives alongside Torres. Among their main targets now are Barcelona duo Raphinha and Ferran Torres, who could be deemed surplus by the Catalan giants after failing to make a bigger impact since their move to the Camp Nou in 2022.

Raphinha was Arsenal's priority target last summer before he chose to move to Barcelona, while Torres left Manchester City for the La Liga giants last January. The duo failed to impress after their big money moves, and now the cash-strapped club is reportedly looking to offload them to reduce their wage bill.

Amid the turmoil in the transfer window, Arsenal and Arteta have a Premier League title race to focus on. The Mudryk disappointment on Sunday did not affect the squad as they beat arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. The team's focus now turns towards Manchester United, who visit the Emirates Stadium this Sunday.