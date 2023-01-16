Richard Keys has again taken aim at Mikel Arteta following Arsenal's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The disgraced former Sky Sports presenter blamed the Gunners boss after a Spurs supporter was seen kicking Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the game.

Arsenal were dominant as they claimed the double over their North London rivals with a convincing 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. An own goal from Hugo Lloris and a stunning strike from captain Martin Odegaard sealed the three points that saw Arteta's side move eight points clear at the top of the league table.

As expected, the North London Derby was a fiery affair, especially as the game entered the latter stages and Spurs were searching for a way back. After the final whistle, Ramsdale celebrated in front of the home fans, and rightly so, but Spurs striker Richarlison seemed to take offence and confronted the Englishman.

The Brazil international, who was a second-half substitute, pushed Ramsdale as he walked towards his water bottle behind the goal. The Spurs supporters were not too happy with his actions, and one fan got on to the advertisement board and kicked the Gunners star on his back.

Lifetime ban imminent for Spurs fan who kicks Aaron Ramsdale. Stupidity of the highest order. Not great from Richarlison either. pic.twitter.com/gHf8H9nUif — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylorSport) January 15, 2023

The incident saw players from both teams rush to the scene, as Ramsdale was dragged out of there by his teammates. Arteta was quicky on the scene to urge his players to go celebrate on the opposite end of the pitch, with the travelling fans. The Spanish coach was also seen dragging Granit Xhaka as he defended his teammate.

Pinpointing the exact moment Mikel Arteta realised that Granit Xhaka needed stopping pic.twitter.com/nAH7Z4UQnY — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) January 15, 2023

While the rest of the football world condemned the fan for attacking Ramsdale, Keys has blamed the England international and Arteta. He feels the manager's animated behaviour on the touchline incites the crowd, while also calling out the goalkeeper for winding up the home fans.

"Ramsdale's got form for winding supporters up and apparently has been having an exchange during the course of that second-half with those Tottenham fans. Ben White as well who was over there," Keys said.

"You know, 2-0 to Arsenal, you know, that. My fear is and I've said it for a long time now, that the guy in the middle there [Arteta] is the one that's most to blame for the inflammatory behaviour on the touchline."

🗣️ "The guy in the middle there [Arteta] is most to blame for the inflammatory behaviour touchline that winds people up!"@richardajkeys has his say on the post-match scenes following the North London derby. #beINPL #TOTARS ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/UhZbxItIqY — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) January 15, 2023

The former Sky presenter seems to have an agenda against Arsenal, as it is not the first time he has taken aim at the North London club and its manager. He has previously called out Arteta for his touchline behaviour, while also criticising his team for celebrating their victories.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have condemned the incident, and are working with local police to identify the fan, who bolted into the stands after the cowardly attack. A lifetime ban from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is likely, while the club could also be looking at a charge from the Football Association (FA).