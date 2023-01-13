Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham has left the club's January transfer dealings with the experts, technical director Edu and his team. The Gunners chief was not willing to go into specifics about the club's plans, but made it clear that they are looking to strengthen the squad this month.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to add a forward to his squad after losing Gabriel Jesus to a long-term knee injury during the World Cup. Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk has been heavily linked with a move, with multiple sources almost certain that the winger will arrive at the Emirates Stadium in the coming days.

Arsenal have been in discussions with the Ukrainian club for a number of weeks, and have even had two bids rejected thus far. Ventakesham was non-committal when quizzed about Mudryk during a club event, but confirmed that Edu and his team were working on making additions to the squad.

"We've got a very clear plan, headed up by Edu, in terms of what we want to do to strengthen the squad. Every transfer window of course, we're going to look to see what opportunities are out there," the Arsenal CEO said.

"If something makes sense from a technical perspective and a financial perspective, of course we'll look at it but we're happy with the squad that we've got," he added.

Arsenal remain confident in their pursuit of Mudryk, who has made no secret of his desire to join the North London club. Shakhtar's public €100 million valuation of the player is said to be far fetched, with the Gunners confident of reaching a deal for a much lower fee.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the current Premier League leaders have made a third offer with the base fee closer to €70 million plus add ons. It is a considerable increase from their initial offer, which was around the €55 million mark.

"Arsenal have submitted a new bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk in the last few hours. Parties are now getting closer, no breakthrough yet — talks ongoing with Shakhtar Donetsk," Romano revealed with an exclusive scoop.

Arteta's current focus, however, will be on Arsenal's crunch clash against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. A win will see the Gunners extend their lead over Spurs to 14 points with a game in hand and pile further pressure on Antonio Conte.