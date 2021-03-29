More photos have emerged as production for "The Witcher" season 2 reaches its final week with shots coming from Saunton, Devon, and Arborfield Studios. The most interesting pictures come from the filming of what could be another battle sequence involving the riders of the Wild Hunt.

A small unit of the cast and crew of the Netflix series hit Saunton Beach to film the Wild Hunt scenes. The photos shared on Sunday by Twitter user @NetflixWitcher show the menacing Red Riders on horseback, armed with their daunting armour and spears. They appear to be charging at something or someone as they have their weapons drawn and positioned forward.

The images could tease at a grim fate for Ciri (Freya Allan) in "The Witcher" season 2. Fans of the CD Projekt Red's "The Witcher 3" games and of Andrzej Sapkowski's "The Witcher" books know that these riders are after Ciri because of her Elder Blood. The Wild Hunt riders, otherwise known as the Wraiths of Mörhogg, wreck havoc and capture slaves from other worlds to serve the Aen Elle or the Alder folks. But they eventually turned their attention to Ciri because of the power she possesses.

The Wild Hunt pursued Ciri by tracking the use of her power. The riders eventually realised that in order to get to her, they would need to capture the people she loves. These include Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). In Sapkowski's "Time of Contempt," the second book of "The Witcher" saga, members of the Red Riders chased Ciri until the sorceress used her powers against them.

Sources for Redanian Intelligence claimed the Wild Hunt scene is for "The Witcher" season 2 finale. Another scene reportedly filmed for the season-ender includes a flashback to Cintra during a ballroom dance. The sequence was shot at Arborfield Studious under the direction of Ed Bazalgette, who helmed the fifth episode and the season finale.

Filming for "The Witcher" season 2 will wrap up this week with lead stars Cavill, Allan, and Chalotra expected to be on the set. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the instalment.