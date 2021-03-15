Behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of "The Witcher" season 2 tease how a mysterious figure will appear in Ciri's nightmares or visions.

Photos shared by Redanian Intelligence show a cloaked figure. There is no telling if it is a man or a woman because of the smoke. The red light also makes it difficult to tell if the figure is even human. It looks like Dara from the back, which would make sense given that Ciri befriended the elf on her journey to find her "destiny" a.k.a. Geralt of Rivia.

Ciri (Freya Allan) appears in her costume from season 1. The scene shows her running away as Cintra burns to the ground behind her. This nightmare harks back to the one she had before, when she saw soldiers attacking and killing elves. The vision then took on the form of the Nilfgaardian knight Cahir as he moved in to kill her before Ciri jolted awake.

It will be interesting to find out who and what this mysterious figure is doing in Ciri's nightmares especially since in the books, they often serve as premonitions.

In related news, filming for "The Witcher" season 2 in Arborfield Studios in the U.K. is nearing its end. With this, some of the cast members have bid farewell, including Paul Bullion, who plays the monster hunter Lambert.

The actor took to Twitter to announce that he has wrapped up filming for his scenes as he wrote, "I clutch my wolf medallion & thank production for everything. It's been an honour joining. This team is making something special during a global crisis." He then added the hashtags #witcher, #Lambert, #Team, and #WitcherNetflix.

I want to thank the ladies at @SophHollandCast and the mighty @LHissrich for bringing me into the fold. A show about family, made by a family xx

Meanwhile, Allan has been keeping mum on details about her character's arc in "The Witcher" season 2. She has also refrained from posting photos or videos from the set. The last time she shared any "The Witcher"-related post was in October last year when she reposted a photo of Ciri in her new costume. The behind-the-scenes image shows the character training at Kaer Morhen, where Geralt of Rivia is bound to take her in the instalment.