Set photos from the filming of "The Witcher" season 2 in Arborfield Studios in the U.K. hint at a major action sequence happening near the end of the season which could involve the Nilfgaardian army and the elves.

Filming for the installment is nearing its final days of completion and with it comes a series of photos that could hint at another bloodbath in the finale. According to Redanian Intelligence, cast and crew spent over an entire week perfecting the action sequence which is said to take place at a castle or the Nilfgaardian stronghold.

Among the returning cast members present on the set were Eamon Farren, who returns as Cahir, the intelligence officer of the Nilfgaardian Empire, and Mimi Ndiweni, who reprises her role as the evil sorceress Fringilla. Likewise, Tom Canton, who plays the elven king Filavandrel, and newcomers Mecia Simson and Kaine Zajaz were there along with a few extras and stunt people. Simson plays the elven queen Francesca Findabair and Zajaz plays Francesca's brother, Gage.

According to the publication, the battle sequence included sword fights and of course, blood and gore. The filming reportedly started at dawn on most days with "The Witcher" showrunner Lauren Hissrich even sharing a photo of the setting moon captured during one of the six-day workweeks.

Moonset on one side, sunrise on the other. Not a bad way to start a Saturday on set.

The fight scene is said to be for the season 2 finale of "The Witcher" although there is no telling yet what led to the fight. Given the presence of Cahir and Fringilla, it is likely reminiscent of the bloodbath that happened in the season 1 finale, which saw Yennefer go all out with her powers.

Speaking of Yennefer, actress Anya Chalotra was not at the Nilfgaardian set for the said battle sequence. Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) and Ciri (Freya Allan) have also been missing lately in photos taken from the set. But another familiar face from season 1 was at the studio: Royce Pierreson, who plays Istredd. Istredd's return in "The Witcher" season 2 is timely given the presence of the elves as he is an expert on elven history and elven historical sites. He will reportedly be meeting Geralt at some point in the story.