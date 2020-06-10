Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allen, and the rest of the cast of "The Witcher" season 2 will resume filming the Netflix show in the first week of August.

There is no exact date when production will restart. However, this news from Redanian Intelligence is assurance enough that Netflix has given the show the go signal to return to the set after Arborfield Studios have prepped the set for filming.

Arborfield Studios managing director Bob Terry said at the start of the month that he plans to hold meetings over the next two weeks to finalise safety guidelines needed for the production. He likewise confirmed that work is underway to reopen the main production site and sister studios, Longcross.

The confirmation on the resumption of production for "The Witcher" season 2 comes after the U.K. government and health bodies signed off on new safety guidelines that would allow Hollywood blockbusters and shows that cost £1m-plus per episode, to restart filming as early as July.

The British Film Commission and the British Film Institute prepared the guidelines which include physical distancing, temperature tests, and safety training. Those who signed included the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Public Health England and the Health and Safety Executive.

"The Witcher" season 2 was already a month into filming when Netflix halted production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Production for the whole season will likely end in December, given that they still have about five months left to shoot.

This should give Platige Image enough time for post-production. The team is responsible for the special effects on season 2, and they have set a deadline to finish everything by July 2021. Fans could be looking at a season 2 premiere in August 2021 if the show follows the previous season's timeline. Season 1 finished with post-production in November 2019 and it premiered the following month.