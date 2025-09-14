The 2025 WNBA Playoffs are here. Starting today, the league's best eight squads go head-to-head with everything on the line.

A new postseason format, MVP-level performances, and high-stakes rivalries set the stage for can't-miss basketball.

From bracket-busting upsets to superstar showdowns, this postseason has all the makings of an instant classic.

Top Seeds and Bracket Overview

The Minnesota Lynx secured the top seed with a 34–10 record, followed by the Las Vegas Aces (30–14), Atlanta Dream (30–14), and Phoenix Mercury (27–17). The New York Liberty, defending champions, also finished with a 27–17 record.

The Golden State Valkyries, in their inaugural season, made a historic playoff appearance with a 23-21 win-loss record. The Indiana Fever clinched the final spot despite losing star Caitlin Clark to a season-ending injury in August.

The first round follows a best-of-three (1-1-1) format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1 and 3. The semifinals are best-of-five (2-2-1), and the Finals have expanded to a best-of-seven (2-2-1-1-1) series for the first time. The higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 in the Finals.

Schedule Breakdown

The playoffs tip off today, 14 September, with all eight teams in action. The first round's Game 1 matchups are as follows:

Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty

Subsequent games will be scheduled based on series outcomes. According to the schedule posted on the Official WNBA website, the semifinals run from 21–30 September, and the Finals begin on 3 October.

Star Players and Key Storylines

Several players have emerged as key figures in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, with performances that could shape the outcome of the postseason.

From league leaders to veterans with proven playoff experience, these athletes are expected to have a major impact on their teams' championship bids.

A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Wilson is having a standout season, averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game. Her impact on the Las Vegas Aces has been significant, with the team outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game when she is on the court. She is widely regarded as a leading candidate for the 2025 WNBA MVP award.

Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty)

Despite an injury-plagued regular season, Jones averaged 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds. Her postseason experience makes her a pivotal player in New York's title defence effort.

Alyssa Thomas (Phoenix Mercury)

Known for her record-breaking assist and triple-double numbers, Thomas is a key figure in the Mercury's playoff run.

Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx)

Collier had a standout season, averaging 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.6 blocks, per game. Her performance was instrumental in securing the top seed for the Lynx.

Matchups to Watch

Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx: The Valkyries, in their inaugural season, face the top-seeded Lynx, led by MVP contender Napheesa Collier.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: The Aces, riding a 16-game win streak, meet the Storm, who secured their playoff spot with a narrow victory over the Valkyries.

Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever: The Dream, with a 30–14 record, take on the Fever, who clinched the final playoff spot despite losing star Caitlin Clark.

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty: The Mercury, featuring Alyssa Thomas, face the defending champion Liberty, who are counting on Jonquel Jones to lead their title defence.

Viewing and Coverage Details

Fans can watch the games on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, with select games available for streaming on the ESPN app. Coverage includes pre-game analysis, live game broadcasts, and post-game commentary. For the full schedule and matchups, visit the official WNBA website.