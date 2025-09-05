Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark will not return for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season.

A right groin injury sustained during the final minute of her final appearance on 15 July in the winning match against the Connecticut Sun has sidelined her indefinitely.

Her recovery was further complicated by a bone bruise, making a return before the season's end impossible.

Why The Return Is Off The Table

In an X post, Clark, 23, announced that she would be done for the 2025 WNBA season due to injury. While she wanted to share 'a better update', she noted that she won't be returning to play this season.

I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back… pic.twitter.com/paD5sEYG1q — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 5, 2025

The No. 1 pick for 2024 added that she spent hours in the gym focused on recovery. She said that being 'disappointed' isn't enough to describe how she was feeling.

Clark thanked her supporters amid the uncertainty, while venting about how frustrating the situation is. She remains optimistic despite it, showing pride in how far the team has gone.

Despite the reported injury from 15 July, Clark missed time this season with left quad and left groin injuries. ESPN also confirmed that she sustained a bone bruise in her left ankle during a workout last month.

Coach Responds to Clark Injury

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White said that the team aims to use their West Coast trip to evaluate. Among things in mind was Clark's path moving forward, sitting down, and hopefully having direction soon.

She added that the team was hoping for Clark's return by the end of the regular season. At the time of writing, Indiana is still in contention with Golden State, Los Angeles, and Seattle for the remaining playoff spots.

In addition, Clark was unable to be fully reintegrated into practices ahead of the Fever's regular season finale on Tuesday. However, she was able to go up and down the floor in 5-on-0 drills earlier this week.

As per White, she hasn't done much in terms of contact work. Given the circumstances, the team has stressed that they would be prioritising Clark's well-being in the long term first.

Indiana Fever COO and general manager Amber Cox addressed the plan for Clark in its entirety. 'Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court,' she said.

'But, ultimately, time is not on our side. While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remain our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season,' Cox added.

As of now, the Fever have lost five players to injury this season. This includes Aari McDonald (foot), Chloe Bibby (knee), Sophie Cunningham (knee), and Sydney Colson (knee).

About Clark's 2025 Season and Career

Caitlin Clark has averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds this year. The numbers reflect a healthy performance despite not playing more than five consecutive games throughout summer.

She has never missed a game in the first year of her WNBA career and during her collegiate stint. She's also known for her consistent work ethic, spending the off-season in Indianapolis on the court and in the weight room.

This season, however, was defined by her absence amid a rough year following up her rookie campaign. Her accolades include an All WNBA first team honours, getting fourth in MVP voting, and being the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Fever Still In Playoff Hunt

With one week remaining in the regular season, the Fever hold a 21-20 record and remains locked in a heated fight for the final playoff spots. Even without their marquee player, the team must perform under strain to clinch a postseason appearance.