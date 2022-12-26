A woman from the US did not hesitate to attack her husband at the South Carolina airport after she reportedly saw indecent photos on his mobile phone. The incident took place at Charleston International Airport last week.

According to airport police, they were called to a report of an "active domestic incident" that was underway on the airport premises on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Paula Barbour, told officers that an argument broke out after she confronted her husband about the alleged indecent pictures on his phone.

"The suspect stated that she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home," a police report says.

The surveillance footage showed the woman kicking her husband twice in the legs, throwing his phone, and attempting to slap him. However, the woman's husband denied being assaulted by his wife.

Read more Murdered pregnant woman's funeral to be held 23 years after husband killed her

The woman later admitted to hitting her husband and was arrested before being released the next day, per a report in The Independent. She faces one count of domestic violence for assaulting her husband and is scheduled to appear in court on February 15.

In a similar incident reported from southern China's Maoming city in 2020, a man was tossed into the river while tied up in a cage after he was caught cheating with his mistress.

A video of the incident had then gone viral on social media, showing the alleged cheating husband wail in pain as a mob of men strapped him down in a bamboo-type "pig cage."

It showed the man in a state of shock when a group of men barged into the room and caught him nearly naked in bed with a woman.

The supposed mistress can be seen in the video wrapped in a towel. The group of men bound the unsuspecting man into a cage with ropes, carried him out of the building, and tossed him into a nearby river.

The man survived the assault, as locals managed to inform the police in time. He was rescued, and the police later arrested three men in connection with the incident.