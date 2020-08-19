Between May 2014 and May 2015, a nine-year-old girl was raped by multiple men. Her mother has been charged for her role in the child's abuse. According to the victim, her mother dressed her in "Playboy" costumes including bunny ears and held her down while the men raped her. The woman has been convicted for the abuse that took place in the family home in Gold Coast, Australia. On Tuesday, August 18, she appeared in Southport District Court and was sentenced to 10-years in prison.

The victim, who has not been named due to legal reasons, was subjected to sexual abuse by her mother and multiple men for nearly a year. The abuse came to light when the girl wrote a note to her psychologist revealing that her mother and her "friends" had been touching her inappropriately. The authorities were notified of the possible abuse which led to the arrest of the woman.

The child told the authorities that her mother would undress her and touch her. She also said that the mother gave her something to drink which made her drowsy. As more details of the abuse came to light, it was revealed that the mother dressed the child in "Playboy" costumes including lacy dresses and bunny ears for the pleasure of the paedophiles. The victim alleged that her mother held her down when she tried to resist her rapists.

She also claimed that on one occasion, she had heard her mother asking the men for money in exchange for the abuse.

According to Daily Mail, when the woman appeared in court in March, she was found guilty of five sexual assault charges. She had protested the verdict claiming that the abuse had never happened. For the protection of the victim's identity, the name of her mother has not been made public.

At Southport District Court, Judge David Kent sentenced the woman to 10 years in prison. Due to the nature of the crime, she will be eligible for parole only after serving 80 percent of the time. She has already served 20 months of her sentence while remaining in police custody.

During the trial, the now 15-year-old was on suicide watch at a hospital in Brisbane. The girl's father was in police custody for drug charges while she was being abused. He had told the court that his daughter had tried to commit suicide three times.

It is unclear if the police are investigating any of the men who allegedly raped the child. Apart from the mother, there have been no other arrests in the case.