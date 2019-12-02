Mother of two, Kirsty Bearfield, in a fit of rage, threw her youngest child at a police officer on November 2017. In an attempt to prevent any harm from coming to the child, the officer caught the baby in her arms. The impact of catching the 13kg (30lb) infant caused life-altering injuries, due to which she had to undergo two surgeries. Even though Bearfield admitted to her crime and had a criminal record, Hull Crown Court let her walk free.

Bearfield had taken her two children to the Hull Royal Infirmary. Her older child had suffered "non-accidental" injuries which were later found to be non-suspicious. However, at the time, a social worker took the call to place both the children under their father's care for the night.

The decision was not well received by Bearfield, and she was not willing to cooperate. An on-duty detective constable was called to help mitigate the situation. While the officer was trying to explain the decision to Bearfield, she reacted violently. Bearfield had her infant son on her lap. She threw the child at the officer. The officer caught the child to prevent any injuries.

After the impact, the officer was in discomfort immediately. Tests proved that she had pinched a nerve in the lower spine, which would require surgery to fix. Problems persisted even after the surgery, as the officer had a frozen shoulder caused by the impact of the incident. She had to undergo a second surgery.

Even after the two surgeries, the officer is living a highly limited life. Her left shoulder has limited mobility and she has scars from her surgeries. The Daily Mail pointed out how her victim impact statement listed the physical and emotional trauma she underwent. The officer claimed that she was robbed of being a mother as she was unable to hug her child who had just started going to Primary school.

The officer also had to leave her role in the police. She can no longer enjoy hobbies like swimming, climbing, and walking. She even pointed out that she needs help getting dressed even after two years since the incident.

However, the judge at the Hull Crown Court did not find it necessary to jail the repeat battery offender. The judge said that Bearfield would not be serving a sentence for something she did two years ago. Bearfield got a 12-month jail term which was suspended for 18 months. This means that she would not see the inside of a prison for her crime. She does need to attend 25 days of rehab.

Bearfield was photographed smiling as she left the court a free woman.