A disturbing and alarming trend has been making the rounds on social media in the UK in which young women on nights out in Manchester are being filmed without their knowledge. Adding more concern to the matter is the fact that these voyeuristic clips are being shared online to huge audiences.

According to the Manchester Evening News, which has uncovered dozens of videos, many recorded in the Deansgate and Spinningfields areas, that have already attracted millions of views on YouTube and TikTok. In some cases, individual clips have been seen more than 40 million times.

Far from simply documenting nightlife, these videos are accompanied by torrents of degrading, misogynistic comments. Women in the clips are branded 'dogs,' 'easy to get,' and compared to escorts. Others are mocked for their weight and appearance. One popular comment read, 'If it's not for sale, don't put it in the window.'

The Scale of The Problem

The intensity of the situation in Manchester is growing every day, not only because girls are reportedly being filmed on a regular basis, but these videos are generating heavy viewership.

One YouTube channel, set up less than three months ago, has already clocked over 300 million views across 151 short videos. The page claims to be an 'ultimate guide to Manchester nightlife' but instead posts secretly filmed moments of young women talking, walking, or adjusting their clothes while out with friends.

The platform pushes viewers to subscribe to so-called 'exclusive nightlife coverage' and 'hidden gems you won't find in travel guides,' while falsely presenting itself as travel content.

Clips range from women simply chatting on a wall to groups walking to bars. In every case, the women appear unaware they are being filmed and exposed to millions online.

Police And City Leaders Respond

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say that while filming in public is not automatically illegal, content that causes harassment, alarm, or distress can cross into criminal behaviour. Last year, one man was reportedly arrested on suspicion of voyeurism and harassment after secretly recording women in the city centre. He remains on bail.

Superintendent Stephen Wiggins, speaking on the matter to the Manchester Evening News, said, 'Ensuring people feel as safe as possible when out in the city is a priority for our local policing team, and we've been very clear that videos such as these are intolerable. It's the kind of behaviour that can make women feel uncomfortable on a night out, and when it crosses the line of harassment, then it becomes a criminal matter.'

According to reports, uniformed and plain-clothed officers are already patrolling nightlife hotspots as part of Manchester's Safer Streets initiative, which focuses on women's safety in public spaces.

Deputy Mayor Kate Green called the videos and the flood of misogynistic comments 'concerning' and added, 'It is never acceptable for women to be harassed or recorded against their will while simply enjoying a night out. Everyone has the right to feel safe.'

The Trends Travel Beyond Manchester

Unfortunately, the issue is not confined to one city. Similar voyeuristic nightlife accounts have been identified in London, Liverpool, and Leeds, suggesting a wider trend of targeting intoxicated or unaware women for clicks and online engagement.

Platforms including YouTube and TikTok have previously removed some accounts for violating community guidelines, but new channels quickly spring up, often based abroad, to continue uploading content.

YouTube, which hosts the most recent channel, told MEN that its privacy complaint process allows individuals to request the removal of videos featuring their image. However, only the person directly affected or their legal representative can file such complaints, meaning many women may not even know they are affected.

Wider Culture of Harassment Taking Place in The City

Research conducted by the University of Manchester already warned about a growing concern for women's safety in the city, which was not limited to voyeurism.

The reports indicated that 68% of women runners across Greater Manchester and Merseyside have experienced harassment ranging from verbal abuse to sexual assault while exercising. Only 5% reported these incidents to the police.

Researchers found that many women adopt self-protection measures such as carrying alarms, leaving headphones out, or changing running routes.

However, as voyeuristic nightlife clips continue to rack up millions of views along with flowing degrading comments, the situation leaves many with the question: how safe are women in Manchester?