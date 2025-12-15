A mother has described the unimaginable moment she found her toddler son lifeless in his bedroom after his hooded onesie became fatally entangled, in a tragedy that has prompted urgent warnings about the dangers of hooded clothing for young children.

Lochlan, affectionately known as 'Loki Boy', was just 19 months old when he died at his family home in Kirkintilloch, Scotland, on 23 September 2025.

A post-mortem examination later confirmed that the toddler died from strangulation caused by his clothing, according to authorities.

A Normal Evening Turned Fatal

Lochlan's mother, Stacie, was in another room of the house when the incident occurred. When she went to check on her son, she found him unconscious in his bedroom.

Neighbours and paramedics attempted CPR, but Lochlan could not be revived. He was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children, where he was later pronounced dead.

Speaking about the moment she discovered her son, Stacie said simply: 'I found him lifeless.'

How the Accident Unfolded

According to the family, Lochlan had been playing alone in his bedroom when he climbed onto the windowsill, possibly to watch his sisters playing outside. He was wearing a red Disney Cars hooded onesie, an outfit his parents say he rarely wore.

The family believes the garment's hood became caught on the window handle. As Lochlan moved, the hood tightened around his neck, leaving him suspended at a height and unable to free himself.

In a desperate attempt to save him, Stacie ran to a neighbour's house carrying her son, hoping help could arrive in time.

'Every Parent's Worst Nightmare'

Lochlan's father, Adam, said the moment he realised something was wrong remains his greatest fear.

'Seeing the ambulance outside the house was my worst nightmare,' he said, adding that not being present when the accident happened has been devastating.

The couple described Lochlan as an energetic, affectionate toddler, nearly three feet tall, who loved quad bikes and had a big personality. His absence, they say, has left a silence that no words can fill.

A Warning to Other Parents

Now, in their grief, the family are speaking out to prevent another tragedy. They are urging parents to avoid hooded clothing for babies and toddlers, particularly in sleepwear and indoor outfits. Stacie and Adam are also calling on manufacturers to rethink designs for children's clothing, especially garments worn unsupervised.

Child-safety experts have previously raised concerns about hoods, cords and head coverings in baby and toddler wear, warning they can pose risks of strangulation, suffocation and airway obstruction, particularly when children are left alone even briefly.

Police Investigation and Inquest

Police Scotland confirmed they were called to the address at around 7.30 pm on the evening of the incident. Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances, but the death is being treated as unexplained pending a formal inquest.

The family said the initial investigation was deeply distressing, as they were treated as potential suspects until post-mortem results confirmed the death was accidental.

A Community in Mourning

Neighbours and friends have rallied around the family, offering support as they try to navigate their grief. Lochlan's sisters still ask for him, and family members say even small, everyday moments now carry overwhelming sadness.

Despite their heartbreak, Stacie and Adam say they will continue sharing their story in the hope it saves another child's life.

'If speaking out stops even one family going through this,' Stacie said, 'then Lochlan's life will have made a difference.'