US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has unveiled sweeping reforms that will force all combat roles to meet the 'highest male standard' of physical performance.

Announced before more than 800 senior officers at Quantico, Virginia, on 30 September, the policy could effectively bar many women from front-line service.

Hegseth insists the goal is not to exclude women but to restore what he calls 'traditional warrior ethos', reigniting fierce debate over gender equity in the armed forces.

Pentagon Shifts To Male Benchmark Standards

Under the new directive, all combat troops must achieve male-level fitness scores. Politico reported that Hegseth told officers: 'If that means no women qualify for some combat jobs, so be it. That is not the intent, but it could be the result.'

The reforms are part of a 10-point plan to reshape the Pentagon. Service members will undergo two annual fitness tests, combined with strict weight and body measurements, according to Fox News. Grooming standards are also tightened, with men required to be clean-shaven and maintain standard haircuts, except for those with medical or religious exemptions.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, framed the changes as necessary to win what he called a 'cultural war within' the Department of Defence, citing years of drift under diversity programmes.

In his speech, he told officers he wanted to restore 'traditional warrior ethos' after what he described as years of drift under diversity programmes.

'The Department of Defence is at war once again, but this time it is a cultural war within,' he said, according to Le Monde.

End Of Women's Advisory Committee

The changes also include shutting down the Defence Advisory Committee on Women in the Services (DACOWITS), a panel created in 1951 that for decades advised the Pentagon on integrating women into the armed forces.

Reuters reported that Hegseth described the committee as advancing a "divisive feminist agenda" and said its closure was necessary to focus on combat readiness.

Pushback From Veterans And Lawmakers

The reaction was swift. Female veterans argued that women in combat already face unified standards.

'There already is a single standard. Suggesting otherwise misleads the public,' one former officer told the Associated Press.

Some lawmakers have also raised concerns. Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic congresswoman and Navy veteran, warned that Hegseth's rhetoric undermines years of work to integrate women fully into the military.

Others, such as Republican senator Joni Ernst, a combat veteran herself, welcomed the policy as a return to 'merit-based standards', according to the AP.

Reversal Of Integration Progress

Women were first admitted into combat roles in 2015, under standards designed to be equitable rather than identical to those of men.

Earlier this year, Hegseth introduced an Army Fitness Test that requires both men and women in combat jobs to meet the same benchmarks, according to The Guardian.

Critics argue the latest move goes further by explicitly enshrining male-level standards, which could reduce the already small number of women in combat posts.

Analysts note this policy aligns with a broader rollback of Pentagon diversity and inclusion efforts.

The Guardian noted that the reforms are part of a broader rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion policies across the Pentagon.

What It Means For Women In Uniform

For women in service, the stakes are more than professional. Serving in combat roles has long been linked with credibility, promotions, and equal recognition.

'Serving in combat is about proving you are just as capable and just as committed to the mission as anyone else,' a female veteran told AP.

As the Pentagon drafts implementation guidelines, questions loom over potential legal challenges and whether Congress will intervene.

For now, Hegseth's message is clear: America's armed forces will be built around the male combat standard, even if that means fewer women wearing combat boots.