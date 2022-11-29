Canelo Alvarez has turned his ire towards Sergio Aguero after issuing a threat to Lionel Messi following Argentina's win over Mexico at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Mexican boxer was livid at the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after he was seen stepping on a Mexico jersey as he celebrated the win with his teammates.

Argentina suffered a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game, and had to beat Mexico to keep their hopes of progressing alive. Messi starred as La Albiceleste triumphed 2-0, but they still have to beat Poland in their final game to ensure they make the round of 16 in Qatar.

The victory over Mexico sparked wild celebrations in the locker room, which saw all the players on their feet dancing. In a video posted by Nicholas Otamendi, Messi was seen leading the celebrations. A Mexico jersey was on the floor, which the Argentina captain moved with his foot.

Alvarez took it as a direct insult to his homeland, and called out Messi for his actions. The undisputed middleweight boxing world champion issued a threat to the Barcelona legend, and prayed that they do not come face-to-face in the near future.

"Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag? He better pray to God that I don't find him," Alvarez said.

The Mexican boxer had a busy 24 hours after his comments, as fans of the Argentine footballer called him out for his aggression. Messi's former teammates Sergio Aguero and Cesc Fabregas then stepped in to educate Alvarez about locker room etiquette after a game.

Así como respeto Argentina tiene que respetar mexico!! no hablo del país(argentina) hablo de messi por su mamada que hizo. 👊🏻🔥 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 28, 2022

The former Argentina international explained to the Mexican that it is common practice for jerseys to be thrown on the floor after a game. He also pointed out that Messi did not intentionally step on the Mexico shirt, or use it to clean the floor as accused by the boxer.

"Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about football and what happens in a dressing room. The shirts are always on the floor after the games are over due to sweat," Aguero wrote on Twitter.

Alvarez, however, was in no mood to listen to Aguero's explanation and attacked the former Manchester City forward. He called the now retired striker an "a**ho**" before telling him not to cry about his threat to his former international teammate.

"You too, a**hole? You used to write me, 'ay, ay, Canelo, and now you're crying," Alvarez tweeted back at Aguero. "Don't be a hypocrite, a**hole."

Messi has yet to comment on the incident, as he is currently focused on helping Argentina reach the knockout rounds in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni's team face Poland in a must win game on Wednesday.