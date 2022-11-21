Cristiano Ronaldo has brought unwanted attention to the Portugal national team after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was scathing in his comments about Manchester United, the club's head coach Erik ten Hag, and a number of his club teammates.

The former Real Madrid forward momentarily took the focus off the World Cup with his explosive claims, which continue to make headlines. He remained the center of attention of the football world before Portugal arrived in Qatar to begin preparations for this winter's showpiece event.

The Portuguese Football Federation wanted distractions to be at a minimum for the national team, and set them up at the isolated Shahaniya Sports Centre 30 kilometers outside Doha. However, their mission was far from successful, as a gaggle of journalists from across the world were present at the venue from Day 1.

According to Marca, the press was so eager to get a piece of Ronaldo, that a number of accredited journalists could not get in owing to the large numbers. The explosive interview has everyone pining to get a comment from the world's most followed footballer.

Ronaldo, however, was not made available to the press during the first press conference. It was Manchester City's Bernardo Silva that faced the journalists, but the midfielder was inundated with questions about his illustrious teammate, which he refused to answer.

"The information coming from England has nothing to do with the Portuguese national team. It doesn't affect me, it affects Cristiano Ronaldo. I'm not going to comment on anything," Silva said.

Ronaldo missed Portugal's final warm up game in Lisbon owing to illness, but arrived in Qatar with the rest of the squad late last week. He was present in training alongside his teammates with many maintaining that his interview has not affected the morale within the squad.

The 37-year-old, whose contract with United is likely to be terminated, made it clear that his focus is fully on Portugal and their campaign in Qatar. Ronaldo is desperate to lead his nation to World Cup glory, in what is expected to be his fifth and final appearance at football's showpiece event.

"Total and absolute focus on the work of the national team," Ronaldo wrote. "A united group, towards a single objective: to fulfil the dream of all Portuguese people!"