Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan continues to make headlines with the latest being his support for Arsenal. The Manchester United legend hopes the Gunners will win the Premier League this season before adding one simple condition.

Mikel Arteta's team is currently top of the Premier League table after 14 games, with a five-point gap to title favourites Manchester City. Arsenal's form was expected to fall off when they faced sides from the top six, but they proved naysayers wrong by recording wins against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The North London side's only defeat this season came against the Red Devils at Old Trafford, a game in which Ronaldo started on the bench. Arteta's side will resume their campaign on Boxing Day after the 2022 World Cup, which gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Ronaldo's admission about Arsenal came during his explosive interview with British television personality and journalist Morgan ahead the World Cup. The Portuguese star looks to have all but severed ties with United after his scathing comments about his current employers and head coach Erik ten Hag.

The 20-time English champions made a poor start to the campaign, but have slowly recovered as the season progressed. United are currently in fifth place 11 points off leaders Arsenal, which has prompted Ronaldo to back the Manchester club's one-time fierce rivals for the title.

However, in a bid to appease United supporters, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made it clear that the Red Devils remain his first choice to claim the Premier League trophy this season. Ronaldo was also specific as to the reason he chose Arsenal as his second choice.

"I hope so", Ronaldo said when asked by Morgan if he would like to see Arsenal winning the English top-flight title, before quickly adding: "Manchester [United] first, and if not, Arsenal is some team that I like to see play."

"I like the team. I like the coach. I think they have a good team. And if Manchester United don't win the Premier League, I will be happy if Arsenal do."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain with many predicting that the club will terminate his contract in the coming weeks. The Portugal international's scathing criticism of the club, head coach and players is unlikely to see him welcomed back to Old Trafford after the World Cup.