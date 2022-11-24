Aaron Ramsdale got the banter going ahead of England's much anticipated clash against the United States on Friday. The English goalkeeper revealed his admiration for Hollywood star Will Ferrell, but left an X-rated message for the A-lister ahead of the game.

The Three Lions began their World Cup campaign in Qatar with a 6-2 win over Iran in their opening Group B fixture. The United States later played out a 1-1 draw with Wales, the other two teams in England's group.

Gareth Southgate's team will be one step closer to the round of 16 with a win over the Americans, while Gregg Berhalter's team will have to win to keep their hopes alive. England will be favourites going into the game, but Hollywood star Ferrell was in no mood to concede and predicted a 3-0 win for his nation.

Ramsdale, who is likely to start on the bench for the game, began the pre-game banter with an X-rated message to Ferrell. He put all his admiration for the movie star aside, and called him "w**kerman" while referring to his hit film "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy."

"You're a hero of mine, but when we play your nation on Friday, you'll be the worst actor in the world. Elf will be on the shelf & it will be a little less Anchorman, more w**kerman," Ramsdale said.

Ferrell is not one to hold back, and he had an apt response for the Arsenal number one. The Hollywood A-lister said: "Aaron, you didn't realise I know where you live & I'm delivering a bag of sh*t to your doorstep, I'm going to light it on fire & you're going to have to stomp it out!"

Ahead of @England's big game against the USA this Friday, Will Ferrell had some fighting talk for @AaronRamsdale98 and the rest of the squad... ⚽ #fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/f0moRtgrAl — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) November 23, 2022

The United States have beaten England just twice in their 11 meetings with their last win coming in 1993 in the US Cup. The Americans' FIFA World Cup record against the Three Lions, however, favours them as they have never lost to England in their two meetings thus far.

Despite their record, Southgate's team will be the overwhelming favourites coming into the game after their 6-2 drubbing of Iran. Moreover, England will be at full strength after fears of an injury to skipper Harry Kane were eased on Wednesday after he returned to training with the rest of the squad.