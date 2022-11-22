Qatar's war on "One Love" first started with FIFA banning national team captains from donning armbands in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. The hatred soon resulted in security staff harassing fans and journalists, who showed their support by donning t-shirts and hats with the pride colours.

The Middle Eastern nation does not look kindly upon the LGBTQIA+ community, and being gay could see one sentenced to three years in prison or more, with the death penalty also an option. The Qatar government has made it clear that it will not condone any such campaign during the World Cup.

A number of human rights organisations and footballers have spoken out about the open discrimination of the community, but the Qatar government has remained steadfast in its stance. England skipper Harry Kane and Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk had planned to wear the "One Love" arm band, but have now been forced to make a U-turn.

FIFA announced on Monday that they are against allowing team captains to display the pride colours, and threatened stern action - in terms of an immediate yellow card for the player among others. The English FA along with the other national football associations then instructed their players to forego the armband, which was rightly criticised by fans and former players.

Security staff at various football stadiums were then instructed to carry out the government's bidding against the LGBT community. A number of fans were stopped from entering the stadium, especially for the game between Wales and the USA on Tuesday night.

Former Wales women's team captain Laura McAllister, who was among fans entering the Al Rayyan Stadium for the game, was stopped. In a video that surfaced online, security staff can be seen asking the former footballer to turn in her rainbow coloured hat in order to be granted entry.

Unbelievable the World Cup is played in Qatar.



Welsh fans were refused entry into the stadium for tonight’s game until they gave up their rainbow clothes…#USAWAL #FIFAWorldCup #BoycottQatar2022 #Wales #Qatar2022



Even the press covering the World Cup felt the wrath of the security staff. American journalist Grant Wahl was detained and refused entry into the media box for the game between USA and Wales. And it was all because he was wearing a t-shirt with pro-LGBTQIA+ colours.

"Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales," he posted on his website. "You have to change your shirt. It's not allowed."

The American was later allowed into the game without having to change his shirt, but revealed that his phone had been snatched by security staff after his first post about the harassment.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal and England women's footballer Alex Scott won a lot of hearts after proudly donning the "One Love" arm band during her broadcast work for the BBC on Tuesday night. The openly gay football expert was hailed for her bravery in the face of football associations cowering under FIFA's threats.