France will be facing Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday. They are on a mission to defend their title, but a health crisis has broken out within the camp and the squad is taking extra measures to make sure that the infection does not strike down more players ahead of the big game.

Incidentally, reports are claiming that the French side is inclined to believe that their players picked up the bug from the England side. French players came down with flu-like symptoms after their 2-0 victory over England.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed the semi-final victory against Morocco after falling ill, and was forced to stay at the team hotel. Meanwhile, centre-back Dayot Upamecano also felt under the weather and had to stay on the bench throughout the 2-0 victory.

Unfortunately, even winger Kingsley Coman also felt feverish. If the bug spreads, the problem could greatly affect the squad's chances against Argentina in the final. As such, manager Didier Deschamps has confirmed that they are now using isolation measures similar to Covid-19 protocols.

"We are taking all necessary precautions, we are trying to make sure it doesn't spread but viruses are of course infectious and we have to take precautions against it. We separated him (Upamecano) from others and Adrien as well," he told the press.

According to The Sun, French staff are pointing their fingers at England, but Deschamps refused to fuel the fire. Instead, he blamed it on the players' weakened immune systems after undergoing a gruelling campaign.

"We are trying to be careful so it doesn't spread and players have made great efforts out on the pitch and obviously their immune systems suffer," he said, while also admitting that the players started to feel sick after the England match.

Nevertheless, he pointed out that the weather and artificial cooling systems are contributing factors. "In Doha, temperatures have fallen a little bit, you have air conditioning which is on all the time."

Apart from the players, members of the media have also fallen ill in Qatar. American journalist Grant Wahl died of a ruptured aneurysm days after visiting a medical clinic for respiratory symptoms similar to bronchitis. Two other journalists have died suddenly of unknown causes while covering the event.

Returning fans have also fallen ill, with England issuing a warning for healthcare workers to watch out for signs of the deadly camel flu or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).