Argentina captain Lionel Messi is giving German sportswear brand Adidas a massive headache. However, it is a problem that they are happy to have, thanks to the overwhelming sales of the Argentina jersey printed with the captain's name and number.

Following Argentina's run to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final in Doha, the Messi kit has sold out worldwide in every possible size. According to Marca, stores across Europe, Asia, the Americas and most importantly in Argentina are now being bombarded with complaints from irate customers who want to get their hands on the jersey.

Even the Argentina Football Association has been forced to issue a statement about the shortage. An excerpt from their statement was shared by Marca: "We can't do anything about it, although it's in our interest to sell more. It is a matter of Adidas and there are problems in the country that affect them, such as the obstacles to imports and the lack of manpower, as well as the high level of public anger."

Adidas prepared well for the World Cup, and the company knew that the Messi shirt would be flying off the shelves. However, even they were not able to predict that the demand would be this high and would cause their system to collapse.

Nevertheless, the company is busy grinding extra hard to produce more stocks. If Argentina lift the World Cup against France on Sunday, there is no doubt that the demand will be even greater. Apart from the Messi shirt, there will also be a demand for a custom celebratory design as well as one that would honour the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The shortage in available stocks has now opened the door for manufacturers of counterfeit goods. Adidas are working double time in order to provide authentic merchandise to meet the demand and keep customers away from the fake goods.