Is Karim Benzema on a plane to Doha? France coach Didier Deschamps refused to rule out the possibility of the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner being available for the World Cup final on Sunday. The Real Madrid striker is still a registered member of Les Bleus despite his early departure from Qatar.

The 34-year-old came into the tournament on the back of an injury with the hope of recovering in time for France's first game. It was not to be, and Benzema decided the best option will be to withdraw from the squad and return to Spain to continue his recovery with the Real Madrid medical staff.

Benzema is back in training with the Real first-team squad, which prompted speculation about a potential return to Doha to join up with the French national team. Deschamps' squad made the final for the second successive time at the World Cup after triumphing 2-0 over Morocco on Wednesday.

The Ballon d'Or winner is eligible since he was not replaced following his departure, and reports are claiming that Real have given him permission to travel to Qatar. Deschamps, however, was in no mood to add to the speculation, and skirted around the question without actually denying it.

Real Madrid has given Karim Benzema permission to travel back to Qatar 😮🇫🇷



"I don't really want to answer that question," Deschamps said following a long pause. "Next question. I do apologize."

The France boss said it with a smile on his face, and it was clearly not a denial. However, Deschamps is unlikely to change the dynamic of his squad on the eve of their biggest game, and play Benzema, who has not played competitively in almost three months.

Olivier Giroud has led the line for France in Qatar, and has done so with considerable aplomb. The AC Milan forward has scored four goals thus far, which is just one short of tournament leaders Lionel Messi and teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The former Arsenal star has formed a strong partnership with fellow forwards Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele. The 36-year-old's club form has also been impressive this season with the Frenchman scoring nine goals and assisting five in 19 games in all competitions.