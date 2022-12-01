Dusan Vlahovic has threatened legal action after rubbishing reports of an affair with teammate Predrag Rajkovic's wife. The Serbian striker has played just 24 minutes at the Qatar World Cup after recovering from a groin injury that he suffered while playing for Juventus.

The 22-year-old lashed out during a press conference ahead of Serbia's must win game against Switzerland on Friday. After coming off the bench against Brazil, Vlahovic was an unused substitute in their 3-3 draw against Cameroon with reports suggesting it was due to news about his affair with Rajkovic's wife, Ana Cakic.

Vlahovic made it clear in no uncertain terms that Serbia national team's camaraderie is rock solid. He called the reporters, who unearthed the alleged affair, "small people" trying to get attention by using his name. The Juventus forward wants all the attention to remain on his national team's game against the Swiss.

"I am sorry to have to start the press conference in the World Cup this way, but I have to talk about it because this is my name being bandied about," Vlahovic said, as quoted on Yahoo Sports.

"Evidently these people are bored and have nothing better to do because they are frustrated or angry, but working against the national interest of the team at the moment is obviously their main job right now.

"We are more united than ever and the atmosphere in the squad has never been better. These stories are ridiculous, I just want to protect my name and my integrity, so I will take legal action if necessary," he added.

Serbia needs to beat Switzerland on Friday to have any chance of progressing to the round of 16. Vlahovic is hoping head coach Dragan Stojkovic offers him a more prominent role for their final group game with the striker declaring himself fully fit after his recent injury troubles.

"I managed to recover in 10 days to be available for the national team," Vlahovic said. "We all talk to the coach every day, he knows my possibilities. If needed with one leg, I'm ready."

Brazil have already qualified for the knockout rounds from Group G. Switzerland is currently in second place with three points, with Cameroon and Serbia in third and fourth respectively with one point apiece.