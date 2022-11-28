Neymar Jr. has shared an encouraging injury update, giving Brazil hope that he can still play a part in their World Cup campaign in Qatar. The Paris Saint-Germain star is currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the Seleção's opening game against Serbia.

Neymar limped off in the second-half of Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia, and pictures showed his right ankle with serious swelling. Initially, it was feared that the PSG forward's World Cup campaign was over, but he shared an encouraging update on his Instagram on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who is central to Brazil's hope of ending their 20-year World Cup drought, is undergoing an intense recovery program. The swelling on Neymar's ankle looked significantly better in his latest update, giving fans hope that he could return at some stage of the competition.

Neymar has been ruled out for Brazil's game against Switzerland on Monday. But there is hope that he can play some part in their final group game against Cameroon later in the week. If not, Neymar's potential return is slated for the knockout rounds, which start on on Dec. 3.

Brazil coach Tite was left devastated by the injury to his star player. However, he has refused to give up hope that Neymar and right-back Danilo, who also picked up an ankle injury against Serbia, could still play a part in his team's quest to win the World Cup for the first time since 2002.

"I believe that Neymar and Danilo will play the World Cup," Tite told a news conference. "I believe in that. Medically, clinically, they can talk more about the stages of the treatment. [But] I have no place to talk. I trust that we will be able to use both of them."

Meanwhile, Neymar and Danilo's injuries are not the only problem facing Tite ahead of their game against Switzerland on Monday. According to Goal, some members of the Brazilian team have been hit with a sickness bug with the likes of Antony, Allisson and Lucas Paqueta missing multiple training sessions.

However, the trio did play a small part during the final training session on Sunday giving the manager hope of their availability. Brazil can book their place in the round of 16 with a game to spare if they pick up all three points against the Swiss.