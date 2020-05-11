Apple recently made an announcement that confirmed its plans to host its Worldwide Developers Conference online. This marks the first time the company will stage the annual event in virtual space which follows the guidelines issued by public health officials against public gatherings. Meanwhile, sources claim that the rumoured over-ear headphones are slated to debut at the event. Originally speculated to be called the AirPods Pro, new details claim it will be named the AirPods Studio.

Samsung was the only high-profile tech company that was able to host its product launch before all others were called off due to the coronavirus outbreak. What followed were online reveals from various brands. However, news that quickly drew the attention of consumer electronics industry pundits was about the unreleased copy of iOS 14. Somehow, it was already in the hands of a renowned tech publication.

After being extensively data mined, the code revealed several unannounced hardware at the time. Eventually, this turned out to be accurate as Apple released the 2020 iPad Pro, 2020 MacBook Air, and the long-awaited return of the budget-tier iPhone SE.

Among the items gleaned from firmware file, were those related to the Apple TV, iPod Touch, and an unnamed pair of headphones. According to Notebookcheck, famed insider Jon Prosser stated that it will be marketed as the AirPods Studio.

An interesting feature of the headphones is the customisation options that is likened to that of the Apple Watch. This is purportedly done with the help of magnets, which are integrated into the earcups and headband. This mounting system should allow consumers to replace the pieces that they want according to their style.

Internally, the gadget carries the identifier B515 and will be sold for a premium price estimated to be around $349. For comparison, headphones classified to be in the same range such as the Surface Headphones 2 from Microsoft only costs $249.

Nevertheless, similar offerings from Sony and Bose retail around the same price point as the AirPods Studio. It is yet to be confirmed if the device will ship with active noise cancellation technology. The WWDC20 is expected to introduce the AirTags and preview other upcoming hardware in 2020.