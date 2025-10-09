In recent weeks, there have been some big updates about Donald Trump possibly coming back to WWE and the evolving plans for John Cena's farewell tour. Among the intriguing ideas is a potential dream match between Cena and WWE star Gunther. Behind the scenes, WWE's creative team is working on a dramatic ending for Cena's career, which might include a surprise political cameo and an exciting build-up to his final opponent. Now fresh details give a clearer insight into what is Trump's future with WWE, and how Cena's farewell might play out.

Will Donald Trump Show Up for John Cena's Last Match?

Trump has a long-standing relationship with WWE, from making appearances in the ring to being inducted in the Celebrity Wing of the Hall of Fame in 2013. Lately, there's been talk that WWE wants to feature Trump at Cena's farewell event, potentially during Saturday Night's Main Event XLII in Washington, D.C. on 13 December. Sources say Trump is among several 'big political figures' being considered for a role at Cena's final show.

A logistical detail that helps this possibility is that the Army vs. Navy college football game is happening on the same day in Baltimore. With the game kicking off at 3 p.m. ET, Trump would have ample time to make it to Capital One Arena in D.C. for Cena's last match. Some reports suggest WWE initially wanted to hold Cena's final match in Boston, but the city declined WWE's financial requests, fearing fans wouldn't travel close to the holidays. Picking Washington, D.C. instead makes thematic sense, especially if a political figure like the President of the United States shows up.

Why Trump's involvement in Cena's Last Match Might Backfire for WWE

Much of the speculation around Trump's involvement remains unconfirmed, as WWE is known for keeping their plans under wraps. However, insiders believe the company is hopeful about bringing Trump on board, whether in the ring or as a special guest. This makes sense given the McMahon family's ongoing ties to Trump through various public events and charitable initiatives. While WWE is no longer owned by the McMahons, figures like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon remain actively involved in it.

However, there are some hurdles to overcome. Timing, shifting public opinion and WWE's internal dynamics all pose risks. WWE has a very hardcore fanbase and they have expressed frustration with celebrity appearances in the past, so it remains to be seen how they will react to a Trump appearance.

Former WWE star Eric Bischoff has stated he hopes Trump could participate, pointing out wrestling's unique American roots. A farewell match of this magnitude carries both major rewards and risks. On the upside, it's a fantastic promotional opportunity and a chance to highlight up-and-coming talents like Gunther or whoever becomes the next champion.

Potential downsides include fans reacting negatively if the opponent isn't up to par, and if the event doesn't go well, reviews could suffer. There could also be logistical challenges with the venue, timing, or talent availability.

A Monumental Opportunity

Despite the potential risks, Cena's farewell match is a monumental opportunity for the WWE. Cena is seen by many as the face of modern WWE, and giving him a memorable goodbye especially with strong narrative backing which has been missing according to most fans till now, can enhance his legacy, attract viewers, and resonate with loyal WWE fans.

Beyond scheduling, there's a more controversial conversation about optics and audience perception. If Trump shows up during Cena's farewell match, he might overshadow the celebration of one of WWE's most beloved figures.

Cena's final night is all about recognising two decades of amazing moments in wrestling. Having a politically charged figure like Trump involved could create division among fans. While some may see it as a nostalgic nod to WWE's past, others, particularly those who oppose Trump politically, might view it as the company endorsing a specific political perspective. That viewpoint could prove detrimental as WWE aims to engage a diverse, global fan base under new corporate ownership and partnerships with mainstream media.