WWE star and YouTube sensation Logan Paul has just splashed out $32.5 million (£24.36 million) on a luxury villa in Puerto Rico and fans are shocked as this bold move begs one question, exactly how much of his total net worth did he spend on his new home?

A $32.5M Villa in Puerto Rico: Logan Paul Splurges Big

Logan Paul is used to going viral and this time he has gone viral for perhaps one of his biggest money splurges ever. Recently, Logan Paul revealed that he had purchased a mansion in Puerto Rico for $32.5 million (£24.36 million), showcasing the lavish property in a YouTube video tour on his channel. This purchase has sparked curiosity from his followers and WWE fans about how this fits into his overall financial portfolio and how much truly his net worth is.

Though details about the exact location and features of the villa remain somewhat limited , the massive price tag suggests it is among his most expensive real estate moves to date. According to reports, after marrying model Nina Agdal and welcoming their child, Logan Paul decided it was time to move on from his Dorado residence and upgrade to a larger, more impressive home nearby and that is what he has seemingly done. This new property, which he proudly showcased on camera in classic Logan Paul style is packed with luxury features and striking design elements that reflect his extravagant lifestyle.

From what can be observed in the Youtube video and reports till now, it seems the estate boasts amenities such as a gigantic pool, a private tennis court, a state of the art theatre room, an in house lift, and sweeping panoramic views of the vicinity. During the video tour as per reports, Paul repeatedly expressed his amazement that he now owned such an opulent house, admitting it inspired him to push himself to achieve even more, which is a noble emotion.

It's also worth noting that Paul has had other expensive real estate dealings in the past. As per sources, he previously owned a large estate in Encino, California, which he bought for $6.55 million (£4.91 million) and sold it later. Then reportedly for some time, he also rented a mansion in Puerto Rico costing over $13 million (£9.74 million).But this new purchase eclipses those by a wide margin which is why it's his most shocking purchase until now.

Logan Paul's Net Worth in 2025

Logan Paul's net worth has been very contentious. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Logan Paul's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $150 million (£112.41 million). While various media outlets echo that figure or similar estimates, there is some disparity in published valuations.

Some sources, most importantly Forbes, have estimated his net worth at far lower amounts in the past as he is currently listed at $10 million (£7.49 million) as of this writing, though those figures are often dated or based on narrower definitions of assets, it seems, as his alleged purchase amounts and spendings are way beyond that.

So with a $32.5 million villa, the purchase would represent roughly 21.7 % of a $150 million net worth assumption, a considerable but not overwhelming chunk of his financial assets. His salary is estimated at $20 million annually although this figure is very flexible.

He is an equity holder in Prime Hydration, along with his social media channel earnings as well as sports ventures. He has reportedly earned over $5 million (£3.75 million) from his boxing bouts against KSI ($2 million for the first fight and $3 million for the second fight) and Floyd Mayweather ($250,000 + PPV earnings).

Logan Paul has a reported three-year contract with WWE valued at $15 million (£11.24 million). While his exact net worth and salary may be up for debate, he has for sure made a big splurge with this new house.