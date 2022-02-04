Barcelona president Joan Laporta did not deny claims that the club will try to sign Erling Haaland in the summer during Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's unveiling on Thursday. The Borussia Dortmund forward is expected to be a top priority target for a number of elite clubs in Europe when the summer transfer window gets underway.

The Catalan club's financial troubles are no secret but Laporta has recently suggested that the club is recovering and will be able to compete for the best players in the coming months. Barcelona spent £55 million to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City last month, while also bringing in Aubameyang albeit on relatively low wages from Arsenal.

Haaland is expected to cost interested clubs at least £70 million in the summer, while the player is expected to demand at least £30 million in wages. Real Madrid are among the contenders for his signature, but are expected to face competition from Abu Dhabi owned Manchester City, who will have no problem with the player's financial demands.

Barcelona, however, have the best relationship with Mino Raiola, who is Haaland's agent with the La Liga outfit having already held meetings with the super agent. Raiola even suggested that his client could stay for another season with Dortmund and join Barcelona in 2023 when their financial standing improves.

Laporta is not willing to wait and lose their top target to one of their main rivals, and is ready to make Haaland a top priority in the summer. He was asked about a potential move on Thursday, but side stepped the question without denying that they will be looking to strengthen when the summer transfer window gets underway.

"Today we're occupied and very excited with Auba, who will score goals here. In June we will try to strengthen the team even more and we are on the right track," Laporta said, as quoted on Barca Universal.