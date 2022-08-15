Xiaomi unveils Pilot Technology for autonomous driving

Xiaomi has unveiled the Xiaomi Pilot Technology for autonomous driving. CEO Lei Jun released the first progress report for the tech. The Chinese tech giant has been making commendable progress in terms of producing an autonomous electric vehicle (EV).

Xiaomi made a notable investment in developing its Xiaomi car brand back in May 2021. The company still continues to focus on the brand's development.

Lei Jun recently announced Xiaomi's in-house autonomous driving solution dubbed the Xiaomi Pilot Technology. Xiaomi's R&D team is currently working on the new technology with a funding of around $500 million.

The Xiaomi Pilot Technology is a major breakthrough in Xiaomi's quest to develop a Xiaomi EV. Notably, this is tech is deemed next-generation self-driving technology. The company explained the newfangled self-driving technology in a short video.

Xiaomi says it will spare no effort in a bid to be at the forefront of the smart EV industry in the next two years. So, the company has hired more than 500 experts as part of its R&D team for the EV department.

Moreover, Xiaomi has acquired multiple companies to facilitate its EV ambitions. As per the company's chief executive, the recently hired team has already exceeded expectations. This achievement suggests that Xiaomi has a very competent team.

Read more Xiaomi overtakes Apple in global smartphone shipments to claim third spot in rankings

Meanwhile, Xiaomi will continue to add more global talent to its R&D team. The team is estimated to grow to 600 members before this year ends. Moreover, the company is taking advantage of AI experts.

So, Xiaomi is confident about developing technology for its Xiaomi autonomous EV without requiring help from a third party. Also, it expects to develop the tech in record time. Xiaomi has recently acquired the autonomous driving company Shendong Technology.

Following the acquisition, Xiaomi can cash in on the already available ST architecture and technologies. The company plans to invest more in talent and expertise in the coming days. In the meantime, the company is involved in nearly ten autonomous driving solutions firms.

The Xiaomi Pilot Technology will boast an impressive series of innovative services. For instance, it will feature a reserved parking space and autonomous valet parking. It will also offer the automatic robotic arm charging feature.

Xiaomi Pilot Technology will reportedly build 140 test vehicles in its first phase. The company is prepping to invest up to $10 billion in autonomous EV manufacturing. If things go as planned, Xiaomi will surpass its target in two years.