Today more than ever, our society needs people who are considerate of others. The pandemic has taught us that it is as important to help those in need as it is to help yourself. Zara Harutyunyan, a leading medical aesthetics practitioner and expert, believes in the power of giving back to society. She takes personal initiative and encourages her peers to do the same.

Zara Harutyunyan was an immigrant who has built her practice as a natural beauty expert in America from ground zero. Today, she is one of Hollywood's most loved aesthetic medicine practitioners and also the Founder of CRMC (Cosmetic Rejuvenation and Medical Center), which is one of the top 50 aesthetic medical practices across the USA. Zara started from scratch and worked hard to rise to the top in her industry. Now that she has the resources to help others, she makes it a point to do her best.

She also believes in supporting children's organizations that are working towards the education of underprivileged children. Moreover, Zara always supports organizations that are working to make society a better place. She even stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic and aided the affected. Zara Harutyunyan also contributes to and promotes organizations that are still helping people who have been affected by the pandemic.

During her initial days in America, Zara had to face several challenges, including a language barrier. Also, being a woman from a minority community, trying to make a living and survive in America, Zara had to put in more effort than her peers to achieve her goals. She also had to find her way in a male-dominated and competitive industry. Through her tough times, it was the relationships she built in America that helped her survive. It was after she got her registered nurse license and started CRMC that her popularity began to grow. She says, "If you believe in yourself, the world will believe in you too."

Apart from being a respected doctor, Zara Harutyunyan is an industry leader, and her expertise is highly recognized. Many aesthetic medicine aspirants from all around the world seek her mentorship and guidance. Zara is also invited to review and assess aesthetic products before they are launched in the market. She is an avid supporter of education and believes that one achieves their goal by learning continuously.

Zara says, "You get what you give back, and you must give back as much as you can." She believes that we are all part of a global community that can only grow together. Those who have more should also make an effort to share their gifts with those in need. Only then can we create a better society for future generations.