It's a game of musical chairs across Europe's top leagues following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from the managerial position at Manchester United. Now, the Red Devils have reportedly contacted Mauricio Pochettino for the job, which may leave the door open for Zinedine Zidane to take over at Paris Saint-Germain. If this happens, Real Madrid are worried that their planned swoop for Kylian Mbappe may be affected.

BBC reported that United actually approached Zidane first, but the former Real Madrid manager is happy with his current hiatus since leaving the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu at the end of last season. He is believed to be waiting in the wings to take over the French national team side once Didier Deschamps finishes his contract after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After Zidane turned them down, the Red Devils approached Pochettino to try to tempt the former Tottenham boss to make a Premier League comeback. He is in the middle of his first full season with PSG, and it appears unlikely for him to leave. PSG are not keen on letting him go either, with the club not necessarily in bad shape at the moment. They may consider it if Zidane accepts the post, but a lot of factors need to fall into place, including the release clause that United will have to pay.

Zidane is a Marseille man so managing PSG would not hold particular appeal over the national team. However, if the move somehow comes to fruition, Kylian Mbappe will be in the spotlight.

It is no secret that Real Madrid's desire to sign the French forward stemmed back from Zidane's first stint in charge of Los Blancos. Mbappe himself has openly spoken about his desire to play for Real Madrid under the legendary French player-turned-coach. While he is still keen on joining Real Madrid without Zidane, he may be convinced to stay at PSG for at least another year if Zidane arrives.

Everything is a longshot for now, but stranger thigs have happened this year, especially during the summer transfer window.