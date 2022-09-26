Swedish football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he will be appearing in the new Asterix movie.

The AC Milan forward has been recovering from injury, but he has not been wasting his time just lounging about. As it turns out, he had been busy filming for his role in the new film titled "Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom."

He shared the news himself by sharing the movie's trailer on social media.

The 40-year-old could be seen in the tail end of the trailer, where he appears as the Roman centurion named Oneofus. The film is the latest rendition of the French comedy classic which is derived from a well-loved children's story.

While it is overall a comedy, Zlatan will be showing off his football and fighting skills during the war scenes as seen in the trailer. Apart from being a prolific footballer, Zlatan is also an accomplished martial artist. He has even used those skills on the pitch on several occasions through kicks that clearly show his taekwondo skills.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a black belt martial artist and uses his Taekwondo moves in the football pitch pic.twitter.com/RIT9zBa2W4 — HeilRJ Channel (@HeilRJ) June 25, 2016

For the film, the AC Milan striker is seen flicking up a helmet with his feet like a football. He then knocks down an opponent with a devastating uppercut, which is of course exaggerated for cinematic purposes.

Nevertheless, the character is perfect for the footballer's larger-than-life personality. He is also a good fit for the comedy genre, based on his oftentimes witty and funny remarks during interviews.

The Asterix and Obelix movie is produced by lead actor Guillaume Canet. Zlatan will be appearing with well-respected actors like Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard and Black Swan actor Vincent Cassel.

The French-language movie is expected to be streamed on Netflix in February next year. It is still unclear if it will have a worldwide release.

The plot revolves around the daughter of Chinese Emperor Han Xuandi, who escapes from a rogue prince and seeks the help of warriors Asterix and Obelix.

Meanwhile, back in football, the Swedish star is still recovering from a surgery thatc was done back in May to fix an anterior cruciate ligament injury. He played through the final weeks of AC Milan's title-winning campaign in pain, but it was well worth it after they lifted the Serie A trophy.

Now, he is taking his time to recover before returning to the pitch, but he has assured fans that he is not yet planning to hang up his boots.