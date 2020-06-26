Zoë Kravitz says Robert Pattinson is the perfect actor to play Batman because he gets creative in projecting his character even with the Batsuit on.

Kravitz, who plays Catwoman in the Matt Reeves-directed film, revealed the things she considered to be good qualities that make Pattinson a good match to play the caped vigilante. She started by calling him a "really good actor" who reinvented his image following his portrayal of the vampire Robert Cullen in the "Twilight" films.

"He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on," the 31-year old "High Fidelity" star said in an interview with Variety.

Kravitz likewise called her "The Batman" co-star a "really interesting artist and that is very much Batman in a way."

"We have the illusion of Bruce Wayne, and then we have Batman in the shadows that has a lot more complicated things going on. So just in that, I think he's perfect for this role," she explained, adding that Pattinson can relate with the character in that way.

Kravitz also complimented Pattinson's "good jawline" and how he acts his way around it despite some challenges. Ben Affleck, who portrayed Batman before Pattinson in the Zack Snyder films, admitted in previous interviews that he struggled with the Batsuit when he had to go to the bathroom. Kravitz emphasised that Pattinson "looks good in the suit" and that he knows how to project his character well even with it on.

"It's restricting in a lot of ways. You're wearing the suit, and you can't see their eyes, and you can only move in a certain way. So you have to get really creative in terms of how can you portray a multidimensional character. He's way up for the challenge and has really interesting ideas already," she said.

Overall, Kravitz considered Pattinson a "perfect casting" as Batman. She called him a "great actor" who "brings so much to everything he does."