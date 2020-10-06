On Sunday, October 4, at around 9 pm local time, the parents of Zayden McLean met in the parking lot of a hospital in Texas, United States. The couple were exchanging custody of the child when the tragedy occurred. An unknown man tried to steal the car that the mother, Bailey Bingham, had been driving. While the child's father Shea McLean tried to prevent the carjacking, the suspect, later identified as Nico Delafuente, hit the mother and child twice with the vehicle. The suspect was arrested after he crashed the car. The mother was seriously injured while the child did not survive.

The one-year-old was in his mother's arms outside the Huguley Hospital in south Fort Worth, Texas. His parents had met at the spot to exchange custody of the child. When Bailey exited her vehicle, Delafuente jumped in and tried to steal it.

It is reported that Shea entered the car to try and prevent theft. While the two men struggled inside the vehicle, Delafuente reversed it and hit Bailey. Both the mother and child fell to the ground after being struck by the car. After managing to fight off the child's father, the suspect drove forward in an attempt to escape. As he drove forward, he ran over the mother and child.

According to Fox 4 News, Delafuente did not get far with the stolen vehicle. He crashed into a tree and injured himself. After the crash, he tried to flee on foot but he was unable to do so due to his injuries. Security of the Huguley Hospital apprehended the suspect and detained him until police arrived.

Zayden was taken to Cook Children's Medical Centre for medical attention. However he succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Bailey and Shea were also taken to a hospital. While the father was relatively unharmed, the mother suffered multiple injuries. She reportedly has road rash, skull fractures, and bleeding in her brain. She is recovering at the hospital while the couple's friends and family grieve the loss of the child.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the medical costs and the funeral costs of the family.

It was revealed that the suspect has three drunk driving offences as well as prior charges for drugs and burglary. Delafuente is being held at Fort Worth jail with charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery against him.