The British gambling market is filled with a rich collection of casinos. These casinos ensure that players enjoy a wide and diverse collection of games. Apart from slots and video poker options, a comprehensive table games collection is in place for players who prefer to use their skills to play.

The table game category comprises mostly card and dice games. If you are a fan of table games, we have made a list of the top 10 games you can enjoy.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most popular table games in the world. This game is also termed 21. To win the game, a player must beat the dealer by having a hand value more than the dealer's but not over 21. Aces are valued at either 1 or 11, king, jack, and queen are worth 10, and other cards have face value.

The game starts with two cards dealt face-up. The dealer also receives two cards, one facing down. A player can receive another card (hit) or keep the current hand (stand). Players can also double down or split depending on the variation.

Blackjack has been around for long and numerous game variations have come up. Some of these variations include:

Classic blackjack: The standard variation where the dealer must stand on all 17s. Players have the option of splitting only once.

European blackjack: The only difference this version has with the classical version is that players do not receive a hole card until a decision has been made about the dealt hands.

Vegas downtown blackjack: If you want to split up to three times and double down on up to two cards, this version allows this.

Spanish 21: For this version of blackjack, you need to use a Spanish deck of cards. This means that there are no 10s. This version comes with bonuses that players can receive for having certain hands.

These variations have different RTPs, as shown in the table below.

Roulette

Roulette is perhaps the most random table game. It involves dropping the ball on a spinning wheel. Players wager on which spot the ball will land when the wheel stops rolling. There are two main versions of the game; American and European roulette. The difference is that in American roulette, there are 38 pockets. The pockets are numbered 1-36 and 0 and 00. The European version has 37 pockets, 1 - 36 and a 0 pocket. Regarding the American version, it has a small edge over the European version.

There are other variations, such as French roulette. This is similar to the European version, with only a single 0 on the wheel. The only difference is that it offers La Partage; the rule allows players only to lose half of their funds if the ball lands on 0. This version has a lower house edge than the other versions.

Apart from these popular variations, players can enjoy other forms of roulette, such as mini roulette and the like. These variations have unique rules and betting options.

Poker

Poker is a celebrated card game that has gained widespread popularity because of its finesse and elegance. The game has been played in Britain since the 19th century. This card game allows players to bluff and use other skills to influence the outcome of rounds. Some of the most popular variations of the game include:

Texas Hold 'em: This version of poker is played in most British casinos. Every player is dealt two cards face down. Five cards are dealt face up on the centre of the table after a few rounds. The two face-down cards must be combined with the five face-up cards to make the best hand possible.

Omaha: In Omaha, every player is dealt four cards face down, and five cards are dealt in the centre of the table. Players are expected to use two of their private cards alongside three from the community cards to make a combination of 5 cards with the best value.

Seven-Card Stud: Seven-card has become one of the most popular versions of poker. Seven cards are dealt, three face down and four face up. Players must use their best cards to win the game.

Five-Card Draw: In a five-card draw, five cards are dealt face down. Players have the luxury to discard and replace these cards to form the best possible combination of cards. The aim is to combine five cards with the best value.

Baccarat

This card game has Italian roots but became popular in Britain in the 19th century. The game depends on change, and that is why players fancy it. Players can wager on the outcome of the hands of the player or the banker. There are many variations of the game that players can enjoy, some of which include:

Punto Banco: This variation of baccarat is popular worldwide but mostly played in North America. It is also called America Baccarat. In Punto Banco, the casino serves as the dealer, and players can wager on either the dealer or the player.

Chemin de Fer : This baccarat variation is the original version. It originates from France, and the players take turns being the dealer in these variations. Bettors can choose to draw a third card.

: This baccarat variation is the original version. It originates from France, and the players take turns being the dealer in these variations. Bettors can choose to draw a third card. Baccarat Banque: This French variation of baccarat has a fixed banker. The player who makes the highest best takes the role of the banker in the next round.

Mini-Baccarat: This version is simplified and taken from Punto Banco. It is played on a smaller table and has lower minimum bet limits. The rules are conserved, so if you can play Punto Banco, this will be easy. Mini baccarat is fast and accessible to beginners.

Some of these variations are used as slot themes. You can try out numerous demo slots that have a baccarat theme. These games are RNG certified on online casinos, so you cannot use skills.

Variation RTP Classic Blackjack 99.41% European Blackjack 99.60% Vegas Downtown Blackjack 99.62% Atlantic City Blackjack 99.65% Spanish Blackjack 99.65%

Craps

Craps is a dice game with roots in the US, and British players have taken a keen interest in this game. The game is played with two dice. The game starts with a shooter making a roll. The shooter must make a come-out roll. The come-out roll decides the point number, which must fall between 4 and 10. If the come-out roll falls on 2,3,7,11, or 12, the round concludes, and a new round begins.

You can try this table game at a live casino online. Whether you prefer the thrill of playing against a live dealer or simply enjoy the convenience of playing from home, thanks to this site, you can have a unique and immersive gaming experience.

Bridge

This is a true British board game that originated in the 19th century. The game involves players bidding on cards. Players make teams and use skills and strategies to influence the outcome of rounds.

Backgammon

British players have enjoyed this game for centuries. The game requires players to move pieces around a custom table. The aim is to get the pieces off the board before your opponent. The game is thrilling and exciting.

Cribbage

British players have played Cribbage since the 17th century. Players ashore point by playing cards and using a pegboard to keep track of them.

Mahjong

Mahjong spread from China, and British players have grown fond of this game as it is exciting and tactical. Players have to match tiles and build sets to score points. The player with the highest point wins the game.

Dominoes

Dominoes are played everywhere in the world. Tiles with dots are used to play the game. Players tactically arrange the tiles, and the player who runs out of tiles first wins.

Conclusion

Regardless of what you prefer as a player, be it a game of skill or luck, there is a British table game that will satisfy your expectations. You can gather your friends and choose any games above for a game night. And now, since you know all the rules and details about these games, you will have more luck playing these games.