As the 2024 NFL season kicks off, Americans are expected to place a staggering $35 billion in legal bets, marking a significant leap in the sports betting landscape. This projection, provided by the American Gaming Association (AGA), reflects the ongoing expansion and maturation of legalised sports betting across the United States.

With 38 states now offering legal betting, more Americans than ever before will have the opportunity to engage with the NFL season through regulated sportsbooks. This surge in wagering is set to make 2024 the most legally wagered-on season since sports betting became widely legalized in the U.S.

The Growth of Legal Sports Betting

Since the Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on sports betting in 2018, the industry has seen explosive growth. The NFL, already the most popular sport in the U.S. with 123 million U.S. viewers for the 2023 Super Bowl alone, has naturally become a centrepiece for sports bettors. In the 2023 season, Americans wagered $26.7 billion, and the AGA now expects that figure to soar by 30% in 2024, reaching $35 billion. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the addition of new markets like Maine, North Carolina, and Vermont, all of which have launched legal sports betting since the last NFL season.

Notably, more than 90% of these bets in states where online betting is legal are placed through digital platforms rather than retail sportsbooks. The convenience and accessibility of mobile betting have driven this trend, allowing fans to place wagers from the comfort of their homes, further boosting engagement with the NFL.

Public Support and Responsible Gaming

As legal sports betting becomes more widespread, public support for the industry has also grown. Recent data shows that 75% of American adults now support legalised, regulated sports betting in their state, up from 73% in 2023. This increased acceptance is mainly due to the industry's commitment to responsible gaming. According to the AGA, 90% of past-year sports bettors believe betting with a legal and regulated sportsbook is essential. Furthermore, 88% of sports bettors agree that the industry is committed to responsible gaming and preventing problem gambling, an increase from previous years.

One key driver behind this growing confidence is the visibility of responsible gaming resources. Nearly all past-year sports bettors (96%) are familiar with at least one responsible gaming resource, and 57% have reported seeing more responsible gaming messaging over the past 12 months.

This heightened awareness results from industry marketing efforts, with 73% of American adults agreeing that sports book advertising is being done responsibly, a notable improvement from 68% in 2023.

The NFL: A Betting Powerhouse

No sport in America generates as much betting activity as the NFL. The league's massive viewership, combined with football's strategic nature, makes it the perfect sport for bettors. NFL games are exciting not just for the action on the field but also for the intricate odds set by sportsbooks. Fans and bettors carefully monitor these odds to determine the best opportunities for placing wagers.

Las Vegas betting odds, in particular, are known for setting the standard, often being the benchmark for sportsbooks nationwide. The NFL attracts casual bettors and those placing six- and seven-figure wagers regularly. With each new season, the excitement surrounding the NFL continues to fuel interest in betting as fans seek to enhance their game-day experience by placing wagers on their favourite teams and players.

Consumer Protection and the Future of Sports Betting

With more Americans participating in sports betting, the focus on consumer protection has never been greater. Bill Miller, President and CEO of the AGA, stresses that protecting consumers and promoting responsibility are top priorities in the legal sports betting industry. He notes the AGA's dedication to collaborating with leagues, regulators, and other key players to equip fans with the resources they need for responsible betting. This effort ensures that betting remains a safe and enjoyable aspect of the NFL experience.

Several initiatives to educate bettors reflect the industry's commitment to responsible gaming. The AGA's "Have A Game Plan" campaign encourages fans to bet responsibly by setting budgets, knowing the odds, and betting only with legal, regulated operators. These efforts ensure that, as the industry grows, the risks associated with problem gambling are mitigated.

Looking ahead, the future of sports betting in the U.S. appears bright. As more states consider legalising sports betting and technology advances, the betting experience will only become more integrated into the overall fan experience. The 2024 NFL season is poised to be a landmark moment in the evolution of sports betting, setting the stage for even more significant growth in the years to come.

Conclusion

The 2024 NFL season marks a new chapter in the history of American sports betting, with an estimated $35 billion expected to be wagered. As the legal market continues to expand, more Americans than ever before will have access to regulated betting options. With strong public support, a focus on responsible gaming, and the NFL leading the charge, sports betting is set to become an even more integral part of the fan experience. As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on the bets placed, the outcomes of games, and the impact this surge in betting will have on the sports landscape.