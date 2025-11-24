KEY POINTS FBI Director Kash Patel is accused of diverting SWAT agents to protect his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins.

Former FBI officials call the move 'a clear abuse of power' and warn it may hinder emergency response.

The FBI defends the protection, citing 'hundreds of credible threats' against Wilkins linked to her relationship with Patel.

FBI Director Kash Patel is under growing scrutiny after multiple reports alleged that he directed specialised FBI SWAT agents to provide personal security for his girlfriend, an unusual move that current and former bureau officials have described as an alarming misuse of federal resources.

According to reporting from MS NOW and The New York Times, Patel's girlfriend, 27-year-old country singer Alexis Wilkins, has been receiving protection from FBI SWAT members assigned to the Nashville field office. These agents, typically tasked with high-risk operations such as emergency raids and executing warrants, were reportedly diverted several times in recent months to provide security exclusively for Wilkins.

The revelations have raised serious questions about whether Patel, 45, has exceeded the boundaries of his office and misused taxpayer-funded law enforcement capabilities for personal reasons.

SWAT Agents Assigned to Protect Girlfriend

The controversy surfaced after two individuals with direct knowledge of the detail told MS NOW that Wilkins has been receiving ongoing security due to what the FBI later described as 'hundreds of credible death threats' linked to her relationship with Patel.

In a statement to the outlet, the FBI said: 'Ms. Wilkins is receiving a protective detail because she has faced hundreds of credible death threats related to her relationship with Director Patel, whom she has been dating for three years.'

While the FBI acknowledged Wilkins' protection needs, the decision to assign SWAT-qualified agents — some among the bureau's most elite tactical officers — raised eyebrows within law enforcement circles. According to the Times, both current and former FBI personnel said the move was 'highly unusual', noting that SWAT teams are neither trained nor typically deployed for VIP protection roles.

Former FBI agent Christopher O'Leary told MS NOW: 'There is no legitimate justification. This is a clear abuse of position and misuse of government resources.' He added that Wilkins 'is not his spouse' and 'does not live in the same house or even the same city'.

Concerns Over Delayed Emergency Response

Critics argue that pulling tactical agents, who specialise in rapid emergency response, away from field readiness could create delays during critical incidents in the Nashville area.

MS NOW reported that agents stationed in Nashville may have been 'slower, or altogether unable, to respond to crisis situations' when reassigned to Wilkins' personal protection.

The Times cited one particularly concerning moment: in late September, SWAT agents were recalled to protect Wilkins in Salt Lake City just days after working extended shifts following the high-profile killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. They were reportedly reassigned out of concern that Wilkins might also be a target, diverting resources from an already strained operation.

Patel Defends Use of Government Resources

A spokesperson for Patel, Ben Williamson, rejected the criticism, arguing that the director's spending is 'comparable' to that of previous FBI leaders Christopher Wray and James Comey.

He added that 'bad faith criticisms of F.B.I. travel will not deter the bureau from our mission', referring to questions over Patel's frequent use of government aircraft, including a golf trip to a private resort in Scotland earlier this year.

The FBI also stressed that Wilkins receives protection when travelling with Patel — a standard practice for spouses of high-ranking officials — but did not directly address why SWAT teams were being used outside those scenarios.

Public Outcry Intensifies Online

The issue has also played out on social media, where conservative influencer Grace Chong questioned whether Wilkins was receiving de facto spousal security status without any formal designation.

'Is she considered Kash's spouse?' Chong wrote on X. 'Is that why she's getting protection, because if not then why are we paying for this?'

Wilkins and Patel, who met in Nashville, have been in a relationship for around three years but do not live together. Patel's primary residence is officially listed in Las Vegas, while Wilkins is based in Tennessee for work.

Growing Questions Over Leadership

The controversy has fuelled broader concerns over Patel's leadership style and personal judgement in his first year as FBI director. O'Leary described Patel's actions as symptomatic of 'a lack of leadership experience, judgment and humility'.

As investigations continue, the debate over whether Patel crossed ethical or administrative lines remains unresolved, but pressure is mounting both inside and outside the bureau for a full accounting of how elite federal resources are being used, and for whom.