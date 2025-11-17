During the Georgia Bulldogs' game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, 15 November, the cameras captured a supporter in the crowd who quickly became an online sensation. It did not take long for social media users to track down the fan, whose brief appearance on the ESPN broadcast went viral.

Viral Georgia Bulldog Fan Identified

The fan, who was seen wearing a black halter top, was identified as Harley, who goes by the username @harlyisbae on TikTok. The ESPN cameras captured her smiling and cheering on the Bulldogs in the stands, holding a red pom-pom.

Just became a Georgia Bulldog fan pic.twitter.com/X6A3kMtzlM — Jacob W (@Jacoby_27) November 16, 2025

According to The Spun, Harley attends the University of Georgia, and her brief moment in the spotlight has earned her thousands of followers. She now has over 10,000 followers as of this writing.

Harley shared a video of her before the football game on Saturday. In the clip, she poses in front of the mirror and gives the Bulldogs a shoutout. Her outfit matched what the woman in the viral video wore.

'GO DAWG BEAT TEXAS,' she wrote in the caption.

Her most recent post has attracted hundreds of comments, many from X, where her viral photos and videos from the Georgia-Texas game circulated.

'Who else is here from Twitter,' one asked. Another added, 'Well I'm here from X.'

'U blew up on Twitter,' a different user commented with a face with tears of joy emoji.

What Social Media Users Say About Harley on X

X users were impressed by Harley's appearance. When they saw her onscreen during the ESPN broadcast, they shared many clips of the moment.

'Just became a Georgia bulldog fan,' @Jacoby_27 captioned Harley's photo on X. The viral post has since amassed 4.5 million views as of this writing.

Another shared the footage when Harley appeared on screen, and the post has 9.5 million views. 'That was the best thing about that horrible football game yesterday. Hook em!' @mhanna88 commented.

If you need me, i’ll be in Georgia, in between her hedges pic.twitter.com/ssnrlHejAF — Benchwarmer Sports (@bdubsports_) November 16, 2025

First Woman To Break The Internet During ESPN Broadcast

While Harley's face has dominated X over the weekend, her instant popularity has also reminded many of former Miss Alabama 2012 Katherine Webb. The beauty queen was sitting in the stands during the 2013 BCS Championship Game when the ESPN cameras focused on her.

Webb watched the game to support her then-boyfriend and now-husband, Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron. Her brief appearance on the broadcast catapulted her to fame and even launched her modelling career.

Webb acknowledged how her life changed following the broadcast, saying she was 'one of the top five most Googled people that year.' The unwanted media attention from that viral moment prompted her to step back 'a little bit.'

Apparently, even if many were impressed with her looks, the exposure also came with 'a lot of negative things.' There were claims that she was 'a gold digger and a narcissist,' according to the New York Post, so she decided to distance herself from social media.

'I shied away from a lot of different things after that point just because I didn't like how I was being portrayed then. I just stayed out of the spotlight in a way,' Webb said.​

Hopefully, Harley can handle her 15 minutes of fame and keep sharing random stuff on her TikTok account.

