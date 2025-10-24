A Brazilian social media influencer is now a fugitive after being accused of leading a large-scale cannabis trafficking organisation, according to Brazilian prosecutors. Melissa Said, who gained thousands of followers online posting luxury lifestyle content, is alleged to have played a key leadership role in a drug network responsible for distributing marijuana across multiple states in Brazil.

According to court documents cited in Brazilian media reports, authorities allege that Said was not merely associated with traffickers, but was actively directing parts of the operation. Police claim she helped facilitate bulk cannabis shipments, managed distribution routes and coordinated payments through front companies used to launder profits.

Prosecutors say the organisation Said is accused of helping lead had significant financial power and access to arms, and was under surveillance for months before coordinated raids were carried out.

Authorities executed warrants as part of a major police operation, but Said had already absconded before officers arrived. A warrant for her arrest has been issued, and she was officially declared a fugitive under Brazilian law, until this Thursday when she was arrested.

Although Said presented herself on social media as a fitness and lifestyle influencer, prosecutors allege her online persona concealed her involvement in illicit operations. On her accounts, she frequently referenced marijuana use in a casual or humorous way, often posting slang terms and emojis associated with cannabis culture. Investigators claim she used this relaxed tone to normalise her activities while simultaneously disguising the scale of the drug trade behind her luxury lifestyle posts. Authorities further allege that her prominence online helped her gain influence, attract associates and launder proceeds from the alleged trafficking network through legitimate-looking ventures.

The case has intensified scrutiny in Brazil over the growing intersection between influencer culture and organised crime. Brazilian law enforcement officials have expressed concern that cartels are increasingly using influencers and public figures to enhance their image, intimidate rivals and conceal criminal revenue streams.

According to Brazilian federal authorities, Melissa de Sá was arrested this Thursday following a coordinated police operation, after weeks on the run. Several other suspects connected to the same organisation remain in custody, and prosecutors say Said could face decades in prison under Brazil's stringent drug trafficking and organised crime laws if convicted.

The case represents one of the most high-profile examples of an alleged drug trafficking leader emerging from the world of social media in Brazil — a sign, authorities say, of how criminal networks are evolving in the digital age.