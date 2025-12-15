Police have identified Nick Reiner as the prime suspect in the stabbing deaths of his parents, acclaimed actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles.

The 78-year-old filmmaker and his 68-year-old wife were found with multiple knife wounds on Sunday afternoon, after their daughter Romy called emergency services. Law enforcement sources confirmed the bodies were discovered with no indication of forced entry.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery Homicide Division is leading the investigation into what authorities describe as a family incident.

Discovery of the Bodies

Emergency services were dispatched to the property on South Chadbourne Avenue around 3:30 pm local time on Sunday. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a medical aid request and found the couple deceased, suffering from lacerations consistent with a knife attack.

Romy Reiner, the couple's daughter who lives in the neighbourhood, is believed to have discovered the bodies and alerted authorities. Police promptly secured the scene, cordoning off several blocks as detectives began their work.

Rob Reiner, the son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, first gained widespread fame as Michael 'Meathead' Stivic in the 1970s sitcom All in the Family. He transitioned to directing, helming classics such as This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men.

Michele Singer Reiner, a photographer and producer, married Rob in 1989. The couple shared three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy. Rob also had a daughter, Tracy, from his earlier marriage to Penny Marshall.

Son Nick Reiner at Centre of Investigation

Nick Reiner, aged 31, has emerged as the prime suspect according to multiple law enforcement sources. He has a history of substance abuse, having battled addiction for many years, which included periods of homelessness despite his family's support.

UPDATE: Nick Reiner allegedly committed the brutal killings of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner, sources tell @people. https://t.co/aKK6WOL1fW — Jordan Rhone (@JordanRhone) December 15, 2025

In 2015, Rob directed the film Being Charlie, a drama that chronicled a young man's struggle with drug addiction, inspired by Nick's experiences. Nick co-wrote the screenplay. Investigators say that Nick fled before police arrived, and his whereabouts remain unclear. The absence of forced entry supports the theory of a domestic altercation that escalated tragically.

Journalist Yashar Ali posted on X: 'I was hoping this wasn't true when I heard it two hours ago.... But now People Magazine has confirmed with multiple sources that Nick Reiner, Rob and Michele's son, is the suspect in their murder.'

BREAKING



I was hoping this wasn’t true when I heard it two hours ago….



But now People Magazine has confirmed with multiple sources that Nick Reiner, Rob and Michele’s son, is the suspect in their murder. https://t.co/MhRN5eWDq9 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 15, 2025

The Reiner family had discussed Nick's challenges openly, with Rob expressing optimism about his son's recovery. This development underscores addiction's destructive potential.

Hollywood in Shock

Tributes have poured in from the entertainment industry. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said: 'Rob Reiner's contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.'

Close friends, including comedians Billy Crystal and Larry David, were seen at the scene, looking distraught before departing. The community mourns a prolific director whose films are cultural touchstones.

Reiner was known for political activism, supporting Democratic candidates and initiatives for early childhood development, notably California's Proposition 8. As of 15 December 2025, the LAPD has not made an arrest, though Nick Reiner remains the prime suspect. The motive remains undetermined, likely rooted in family dynamics and addiction issues.

This tragedy highlights hidden struggles within prominent families, prompting wider reflections on mental health, addictions, and support systems.